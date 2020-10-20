‘Enola Holmes’, ‘The Old Guard’, and ‘Project Power’ Saw 75+ Million Viewers on Netflix In First 28 Days

Netflix now has almost 200 million subscribers, and three of their recently released movies each saw 75 million or more viewers in its first 28 days. Action movie “The Old Guard” (Charlize Theron) led the way with 78 million member households watching in the first four week. Recently released “Enola Holmes”, starring Mille Bobby Brown, is expected to see 76 million, while “Project Power” (Jamie Foxx), saw 75 million.

On the TV said, Ryan Murphy’s “Ratched”, based on One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, saw 48 million viewing households. New seasons of “The Umbrella Academy” and “Lucifer”, saw 42 and 38 million viewers respectively.

Netflix saw their two most watched documentaries, “American Murder: The Family Next Door” (52 million) and “The Social Dilemma” (38 million) in their first 28 days. Their hit reality series “Indian Matchmaking” was viewed by a quarter of their members in India.

The company highlighted that “Cobra Kai”, which did not have much success when it originally appeared on YouTube in 2018, saw 50 million member households watch the show in the first four weeks.

In January, the company changed how they measure viewership of a show. In prior periods, Netflix reported the number of viewer households that has watched at least 70% of a certain show, now it reflects those that “chose to watch and did watch at least two minutes” of a show.

It’s clear that viewership was massive and that Netflix has the opportunity to drive viewers to films that wouldn’t be traditional blockbuster movies. Given that Netflix self-reports its view metrics and has been tight lipped about them in the past, it will be interesting to compare this to future films on the service going forward.

Ratched Trailer