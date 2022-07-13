EPIX Now Streaming Service Available for Free this Weekend on Sling TV

If you need something to keep you entertained this weekend, Sling TV has some epic plans in store… well, to be fair, they are actually EPIX plans. The live TV streaming service is continuing its summer “Freeview Weekends” promotion Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17 with a free preview of premium channel EPIX Now.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

The EPIX Now streaming service has a huge library of exclusive Hollywood hit movies, buzzy films and series, music specials, original content, and more. This weekend, Sling subscribers can catch up on EPIX’s hit dramatic comedy series “Bridge and Tunnel.” The coming-of-age show focuses on a group of college graduates that are following their dreams in Manhattan while having ties to their familiar hometown of Long Island.

Also available through the free weekend preview is “Women Who Rock,” a new four-part docu-series that focuses on female musicians who have made a significant impact on the music industry since the 1950s. If you need something a little more over-the-top, EPIX also has recent Hollywood hits “No Time to Die” and “House of Gucci.”

Daniel Craig’s final film as Agent 007 sees James Bond thrust back into action after a scientist is kidnapped. In the wig and accent-heavy biopic, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, and Jared Leto explore the Gucci family and all of its secrets, lies, revenge, and ultimately murder.

Sling TV subscribers won’t need to do anything to sign up for the EPIX Now Freeview Weekend, but after the promo expires, they can easily subscribe in the Sling TV app or online under the “My Account” option. The streaming service is available as an add-on for $5 per month and includes EPIX, EPIX2, EPIX Hits, and EPIX Drive-in.

The first week of July saw Sling TV offer Curiosity Stream and Destination America for free followed by Hallmark Movies Now, while Sundance Now and AMC+ are slated for Freeview Weekends throughout the rest of the month.