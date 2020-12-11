Epix Schedules ‘Godfather of Harlem’ for Season 2, ‘iCarly’ Gets Reboot From Paramount Plus

“Godfather of Harlem” has just announced season two; the Epix drama kicks off again in April. The new episodes will see Bumpy (Forest Whitaker) continue his struggle to reclaim command of Harlem from a Mafia crime family by pushing internal discord and severing its heroin pipeline. He also forms an alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X. The series is inspired by the real-life story of infamous crime boss Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson.

In addition, “iCarly” has been ordered as a revival at Paramount+. The original series ran on Nickelodeon 2007-2012. Series stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress are set to appear in the new version. The show was about a teenager, Carly Shay, who found her normal life upended when her internet show became a hit.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

Julia Roberts will star and executive produce “The Last Thing He Told Me” for Apple TV+. The series is based on an upcoming novel of the same name, to be published in May. The story is about a woman who form a relationship with her teenage stepdaughter when her husband suddenly disappears.

“The Amber Ruffin Show” got an additional 10-episode order from Peacock. The comic brings her own sensibility when commenting on the week’s news. Tarik Davis (“Page One”) serves as the announcer for the series. Also, 12 James Bond movies are streaming on Peacock. The 007 franchise — “Bond, James Bond” — is nearly 60 years old and movies on the NBCU streamer include “Quantum of Solace,” “Casino Royale,” “Tomorrow Never Dies,” “Diamonds Are Forever,” “Goldfinger,” “From Russia With Love” and “License to Kill.”

“Cakealikes” arrives Jan. 4 on discovery+. The cake-off challenges three teams of cake artists to create realistic, life-sized cake replicas of famed celebrities. The winner gets a prize worth $10,000. Judges include cake sculptor Natalie Sideserf and Tregaye Fraser.

“We Lost Our Human” is set to launch on Netflix. The new 2D-animated interactive special is created by Rikke Asbjoern and Chris Garbutt. The special will enable audiences to experience the story from the perspective of a cat named Pud or a dog named Ham, who wake up to find all humans have disappeared from Earth. Interactive shows are part of an ongoing experiment in scripted shows.

“Henchmen” will begin streaming Dec. 25 on Tubi. The movie features an all-star voice cast that includes Thomas Middleditch, James Marsden, Rosario Dawson and Alfred Molina. A young man Lester (Middleditch) dreams of becoming a super-villain and joins the Union of Evil, led by fallen and disillusioned Hank (Marsden).

“Moment of Truth,” a true-crime doc series, will stream on IMDb TV in early 2021. The doc by dream hampton focuses on the murder of James Jordan in a small North Carolina town. Jordan, a husband and father of five, was the father of NBA star Michael Jordan. The story also addresses the conviction of then-teens Larry Demery and Daniel Green, who maintains his innocence three decades later.

“The Unlikely Murderer,” a Swedish limited series based on Thomas Pettersson’s eponymous 2018 award-winning book, has been ordered by Netflix. The five-part series is a fictional account of how Stig Engström, the graphic designer named as the suspected murderer of Sweden’s prime minister Olof Palme, avoided justice right up to his death. Engström’s 1986 murder was not planned well and his killer did everything wrong. But police ineptitude helped the suspect get away.

All3Media has acquired natural-history specialist Silverback Films. The production company produced the recent documentary “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet,” which became the widest doc release in British cinema history, before launching globally on Netflix. Silverback also produced 11 out of 16 Disney nature films released on Disney+, including “Elephant.”

“Godfather of Harlem” trailer