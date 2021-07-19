ESPN Announces Alternate Monday Night Football Telecast Starring Peyton & Eli Manning, Potentially Coming to ESPN+

ESPN has figured out a way to do something no other sports broadcasting company has — get Peyton Manning in the booth.

Today, ESPN announced that Peyton Manning, along with brother Eli, would host an “alternate broadcast” of its flagship football broadcast, Monday Night Football, starting in the 2021 season. The brothers will host 10 games per season from a remote location and will be joined by current and former NFL players, as well as other miscellaneous celebrities. This deal will continue through the 2023 season.

Each Peyton and Eli-fronted MegaCast will be distributed on ESPN2, with potential for additional distribution on other Disney properties including ESPN+, complementing Monday Night Football’s traditional telecast, which will continue to be available on ESPN and/or ABC each week. Together, the two viewing options will expand the reach and audience of the historic NFL television franchise.

“Offering multiple Monday Night Football viewing options for the next three seasons continues our innovation efforts and provides additional value for our fans,” said Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of ESPN and sports content. “Peyton and Eli will bring a different approach, delving into a conversation about broader, big-picture topics while also honing in on the game, much like fans do when watching with their family and friends.”

The MegaCast will be a joint venture between ESPN and Peyton’s Omaha Productions, named for his signature audible call while playing QB for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Omaha Productions also produces “Peyton’s Places,” and will now also produce five more “Places” shows, starring Abby Wambach (soccer), Eli Manning (college football), David Ortiz (Major League Baseball), Ronda Rousey (combat sports), and Vince Carter (NBA).

“This partnership with ESPN and The Walt Disney Company reflects an ongoing, shared commitment to offering fans fun, innovative content,” said Peyton Manning. “ESPN+ has been a terrific partner for Omaha Productions as we built out The Places franchise and we’re excited to co-create a new MegaCast format that will have something for everyone.”

Peyton and Eli’s MegaCast broadcast will debut the first three weeks of the 2021 MNF slate (Baltimore at Las Vegas, Detroit at Green Bay, and Philadelphia at Dallas) and continue seven other weeks during the season, to be announced.