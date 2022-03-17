ESPN App, ESPN+ Add SharePlay Support to Stream Content with Friends

Thanks to the most recent update to the ESPN App, sports fans now have the ability to watch live sports with friends thanks to the new SharePlay Support. Fans can watch content from all parts of the ESPN app — including ESPN+ live games, original content, and with TV Everywhere authenticated live streams — with friends via a FaceTime call.

As you might have expected due to the FaceTime inclusion, SharePlay will initially be available on iPhones and iPads, and will be coming to Apple TV in an upcoming update.

“By adding SharePlay support to the ESPN app, we are bringing a live sports co-viewing experience to fans for the first time,” said Brian Marshall, Vice President of Sports Products & Strategy, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “We are thrilled to provide a unique opportunity for friends and family to come together to root for some of their favorite teams and players, no matter the distance between them.”

Apple’s SharePlay is a set of features that allow users to share various types of experiences while on a FaceTime call. SharePlay sessions can welcome up to 32 people and offer each person on the call the ability to choose audio and subtitles in the language of their choice.

As SharePlay support comes to the ESPN app on Apple TV later this month, viewers who want to watch on a bigger screen, they can synch the content from their TV and still share in the experience over FaceTime through their iPhone or iPad.