ESPN App, ESPN+ Add SharePlay Support to Stream Content with Friends
Thanks to the most recent update to the ESPN App, sports fans now have the ability to watch live sports with friends thanks to the new SharePlay Support. Fans can watch content from all parts of the ESPN app — including ESPN+ live games, original content, and with TV Everywhere authenticated live streams — with friends via a FaceTime call.
As you might have expected due to the FaceTime inclusion, SharePlay will initially be available on iPhones and iPads, and will be coming to Apple TV in an upcoming update.
“By adding SharePlay support to the ESPN app, we are bringing a live sports co-viewing experience to fans for the first time,” said Brian Marshall, Vice President of Sports Products & Strategy, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “We are thrilled to provide a unique opportunity for friends and family to come together to root for some of their favorite teams and players, no matter the distance between them.”
Apple’s SharePlay is a set of features that allow users to share various types of experiences while on a FaceTime call. SharePlay sessions can welcome up to 32 people and offer each person on the call the ability to choose audio and subtitles in the language of their choice.
As SharePlay support comes to the ESPN app on Apple TV later this month, viewers who want to watch on a bigger screen, they can synch the content from their TV and still share in the experience over FaceTime through their iPhone or iPad.
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.