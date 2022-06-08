ESPN, ESPN+ to Air Every 2022 Canadian Football League Game

Ditch your fourth downs and 100-yard playing fields for this one, football fans — because the CFL is coming in full force to ESPN and ESPN+.

Today, the worldwide leader in sports announced that all 81 regular-season Canadian Football League (CFL) games will be available on ESPN networks, with 61 of them streaming exclusively on ESPN+. The remaining 20 games will air on ESPN2 or ESPNEWS, which has been broadcasting CFL games for years.

The 2022 CFL season will premiere on ESPN+ on Thursday, June 9 at 9 p.m. ET, when the Montreal Alouettes travel to Calgary to take on the Stampeders.

From June through November, CFL games will take place on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with the addition of four Monday games — all on holidays; one game on American Independence Day (July 4), two on Labor Day (Sept. 5), and one on Canadian Thanksgiving (Oct. 10) — all available on either ESPN+, ESPN2, or ESPNEWS.

Following playoff coverage, which will be announced at a later date, ESPN2 will wrap up the season on Sunday, Nov. 20, with the 109th Grey Cup. ESPN will simulcast production from The Sports Network (TSN), Canada’s leading sports network, in which ESPN owns a minority stake. Last season, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in overtime to secure their second-straight Grey Cup victory.

2022 CFL Matchups to Watch

If you’ve never watched CFL football before, here are just a few matchups to watch:

Toronto and Hamilton will start the 2022 edition of their rivalry early — Week 1, to be specific. You’ll definitely want to watch the most intense rivalry in Canadian football. The two sides will also meet during the “Labour Day Classic” on Sept. 5. Trust us — there’s no “true patriot love” lost between these two sides.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, Winnipeg and Hamilton meet for a rematch of the 108th Grey Cup. This is the only time these teams will meet during the regular season.

Speaking of Winnipeg, they will take on their archrivals the Saskatchewan Roughriders three times — twice in Winnipeg (9/10 and 9/30) and once in Saskatchewan (9/4).

A third intense CFL rivalry exists between the Edmonton Elks (formerly the Eskimos) and the Calgary Stampeders. Edmonton and Calgary only play each other twice, but they will do so in back-to-back weeks — the Labour Day battle in Calgary, and the week after in Edmonton.

You can view the complete schedule below:

Complete CFL on ESPN Schedule

Regular Season

DATE TIME (ET) MATCHUP NETWORK Thurs, June 9 9 p.m. Montreal at Calgary ESPN+ Fri, June 10 8:30 p.m. Ottawa at Winnipeg ESPN+ Sat, June 11 7 p.m. Hamilton at Saskatchewan ESPN+ 10 p.m. Edmonton at BC ESPN+ Thurs, June 16 7:30 p.m. Montreal at Toronto ESPN2 Fri, June 17 7:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Ottawa ESPN2 Sat, June 18 6:30 p.m. Calgary at Hamilton ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. Saskatchewan at Edmonton ESPNEWS Thurs, June 23 7:30 p.m. Saskatchewan at Montreal ESPN+ Fri, June 24 8:30 p.m. Hamilton at Winnipeg ESPN2 Sat, June 25 7 p.m. Edmonton at Calgary ESPN+ 10 p.m. Toronto at BC ESPN2 Thurs, June 30 7:30 p.m. BC at Ottawa ESPN2 Fri, July 1 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Hamilton ESPN+ Sat, July 2 7 p.m. Montreal at Saskatchewan ESPN2 Mon, July 4 7:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Toronto ESPN+ Thurs, July 7 9 p.m. Calgary at Edmonton ESPN+ Fri, July 8 9:30 p.m. Ottawa at Saskatchewan ESPNEWS Sat, July 9 7 p.m. Winnipeg at BC ESPNEWS Thurs, July 14 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Montreal ESPN2 Fri, July 15 8:30 p.m. Calgary at Winnipeg ESPN+ Sat, July 16 2 p.m. Saskatchewan at Toronto ESPN+ 5 p.m. Ottawa at Hamilton ESPN+ Thurs, July 21 7 p.m. Montreal at Ottawa ESPN+ 10 p.m. Hamilton at BC ESPN+ Fri, July 22 9 p.m. Winnipeg at Edmonton ESPN2 Sat, July 23 7 p.m. Toronto at Saskatchewan ESPNEWS Thurs, July 28 7:30 p.m. Montreal at Hamilton ESPN+ Fri, July 29 9 p.m. BC at Saskatchewan ESPN2 Sat, July 30 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Calgary ESPN2 Sun, July 31 5 p.m. Ottawa at Toronto ESPN+ Thurs, Aug 4 7:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Montreal ESPN+ Fri, Aug 5 7:30 p.m. Calgary at Ottawa ESPN+ Sat, Aug 6 7 p.m. Hamilton at Toronto ESPN2 10 p.m. Edmonton at BC ESPN2 Thurs, Aug 11 8:30 p.m. Montreal at Winnipeg ESPN+ Fri, Aug 12 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Hamilton ESPN+ Sat, Aug 13 7 p.m. BC at Calgary ESPN+ 10 p.m. Saskatchewan at Edmonton ESPN+ Fri, Aug 19 7 p.m. Edmonton at Ottawa ESPN+ 10 p.m. BC at Saskatchewan ESPN+ Sat, Aug 20 4 p.m. Hamilton at Montreal ESPN+ 7 p.m. Calgary at Toronto ESPN+ Thurs, Aug 25 8:30 p.m. Calgary at Winnipeg ESPN+ Fri, Aug 26 7:30 p.m. Hamilton at Toronto ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Saskatchewan at BC ESPNEWS Sat, Aug 27 7 p.m. Ottawa at Edmonton ESPN+ Fri, Sept 2 7:30 p.m. Ottawa at Montreal ESPN+ Sun, Sept 4 6 p.m. Winnipeg at Saskatchewan ESPN+ Mon, Sept 5 1 p.m. Toronto at Hamilton ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. Edmonton at Calgary ESPN+ Fri, Sept 9 7:30 p.m. BC at Montreal ESPN+ Sat, Sept 10 2 p.m. Toronto at Ottawa ESPN+ 5 p.m. Saskatchewan at Winnipeg ESPN+ 8 p.m. Calgary at Edmonton ESPN+ Fri, Sept 16 9:30 p.m. Edmonton at Saskatchewan ESPN+ Sat, Sept 17 4 p.m. Winnipeg at Hamilton ESPN+ 7 p.m. BC at Calgary ESPN+ Fri, Sept 23 7:30 p.m. Hamilton at Montreal ESPN2 Sat, Sept 24 7 p.m. Toronto at Ottawa ESPN+ 10 p.m. Calgary at BC ESPN+ Fri, Sept 30 8 p.m. Saskatchewan at Winnipeg ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Ottawa at BC ESPN2 Sat, Oct 1 4 p.m. Montreal at Edmonton ESPN+ 7 p.m. Toronto at Calgary ESPN+ Fri, Oct 7 7:30 p.m. Saskatchewan at Hamilton ESPN+ Sat, Oct 8 4 p.m. BC at Toronto ESPN+ 7 p.m. Edmonton at Winnipeg ESPN+ Mon, Oct 10 1 p.m. Ottawa at Montreal ESPN2 Fri, Oct 14 7 p.m. Montreal at Ottawa ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. Hamilton at Calgary ESPN+ Sat, Oct 15 7 p.m. Toronto at Edmonton ESPN+ 10 p.m. Winnipeg at BC ESPN+ Fri, Oct 21 7 p.m. Ottawa at Hamilton ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. BC at Edmonton ESPN+ Sat, Oct 22 4 p.m. Toronto at Montreal ESPN+ Sat, Oct 22 7 p.m. Calgary at Saskatchewan ESPN+ Fri, Oct 28 8:30 p.m. BC at Winnipeg ESPN+ Sat, Oct 29 2 p.m. Montreal at Toronto ESPN+ 5 p.m. Hamilton at Ottawa ESPN+ 8 p.m. Saskatchewan at Calgary ESPN+

Playoffs

DATE TIME MATCHUP NETWORK Sun, Nov 6 1 p.m. Eastern Semi-final TBD 4:30 p.m. Western Semi-final TBD Sun, Nov 13 1 p.m. Eastern Final TBD 4:30 p.m. Western Final TBD

The 109th Grey Cup