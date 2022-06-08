ESPN, ESPN+ to Air Every 2022 Canadian Football League Game
Ditch your fourth downs and 100-yard playing fields for this one, football fans — because the CFL is coming in full force to ESPN and ESPN+.
Today, the worldwide leader in sports announced that all 81 regular-season Canadian Football League (CFL) games will be available on ESPN networks, with 61 of them streaming exclusively on ESPN+. The remaining 20 games will air on ESPN2 or ESPNEWS, which has been broadcasting CFL games for years.
The 2022 CFL season will premiere on ESPN+ on Thursday, June 9 at 9 p.m. ET, when the Montreal Alouettes travel to Calgary to take on the Stampeders.
From June through November, CFL games will take place on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with the addition of four Monday games — all on holidays; one game on American Independence Day (July 4), two on Labor Day (Sept. 5), and one on Canadian Thanksgiving (Oct. 10) — all available on either ESPN+, ESPN2, or ESPNEWS.
Following playoff coverage, which will be announced at a later date, ESPN2 will wrap up the season on Sunday, Nov. 20, with the 109th Grey Cup. ESPN will simulcast production from The Sports Network (TSN), Canada’s leading sports network, in which ESPN owns a minority stake. Last season, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in overtime to secure their second-straight Grey Cup victory.
2022 CFL Matchups to Watch
If you’ve never watched CFL football before, here are just a few matchups to watch:
- Toronto and Hamilton will start the 2022 edition of their rivalry early — Week 1, to be specific. You’ll definitely want to watch the most intense rivalry in Canadian football. The two sides will also meet during the “Labour Day Classic” on Sept. 5. Trust us — there’s no “true patriot love” lost between these two sides.
- On Saturday, Sept. 17, Winnipeg and Hamilton meet for a rematch of the 108th Grey Cup. This is the only time these teams will meet during the regular season.
- Speaking of Winnipeg, they will take on their archrivals the Saskatchewan Roughriders three times — twice in Winnipeg (9/10 and 9/30) and once in Saskatchewan (9/4).
- A third intense CFL rivalry exists between the Edmonton Elks (formerly the Eskimos) and the Calgary Stampeders. Edmonton and Calgary only play each other twice, but they will do so in back-to-back weeks — the Labour Day battle in Calgary, and the week after in Edmonton.
You can view the complete schedule below:
Complete CFL on ESPN Schedule
Regular Season
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|MATCHUP
|NETWORK
|Thurs, June 9
|9 p.m.
|Montreal at Calgary
|ESPN+
|Fri, June 10
|8:30 p.m.
|Ottawa at Winnipeg
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 11
|7 p.m.
|Hamilton at Saskatchewan
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Edmonton at BC
|ESPN+
|Thurs, June 16
|7:30 p.m.
|Montreal at Toronto
|ESPN2
|Fri, June 17
|7:30 p.m.
|Winnipeg at Ottawa
|ESPN2
|Sat, June 18
|6:30 p.m.
|Calgary at Hamilton
|ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|Saskatchewan at Edmonton
|ESPNEWS
|Thurs, June 23
|7:30 p.m.
|Saskatchewan at Montreal
|ESPN+
|Fri, June 24
|8:30 p.m.
|Hamilton at Winnipeg
|ESPN2
|Sat, June 25
|7 p.m.
|Edmonton at Calgary
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Toronto at BC
|ESPN2
|Thurs, June 30
|7:30 p.m.
|BC at Ottawa
|ESPN2
|Fri, July 1
|7:30 p.m.
|Edmonton at Hamilton
|ESPN+
|Sat, July 2
|7 p.m.
|Montreal at Saskatchewan
|ESPN2
|Mon, July 4
|7:30 p.m.
|Winnipeg at Toronto
|ESPN+
|Thurs, July 7
|9 p.m.
|Calgary at Edmonton
|ESPN+
|Fri, July 8
|9:30 p.m.
|Ottawa at Saskatchewan
|ESPNEWS
|Sat, July 9
|7 p.m.
|Winnipeg at BC
|ESPNEWS
|Thurs, July 14
|7:30 p.m.
|Edmonton at Montreal
|ESPN2
|Fri, July 15
|8:30 p.m.
|Calgary at Winnipeg
|ESPN+
|Sat, July 16
|2 p.m.
|Saskatchewan at Toronto
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Ottawa at Hamilton
|ESPN+
|Thurs, July 21
|7 p.m.
|Montreal at Ottawa
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Hamilton at BC
|ESPN+
|Fri, July 22
|9 p.m.
|Winnipeg at Edmonton
|ESPN2
|Sat, July 23
|7 p.m.
|Toronto at Saskatchewan
|ESPNEWS
|Thurs, July 28
|7:30 p.m.
|Montreal at Hamilton
|ESPN+
|Fri, July 29
|9 p.m.
|BC at Saskatchewan
|ESPN2
|Sat, July 30
|7 p.m.
|Winnipeg at Calgary
|ESPN2
|Sun, July 31
|5 p.m.
|Ottawa at Toronto
|ESPN+
|Thurs, Aug 4
|7:30 p.m.
|Winnipeg at Montreal
|ESPN+
|Fri, Aug 5
|7:30 p.m.
|Calgary at Ottawa
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 6
|7 p.m.
|Hamilton at Toronto
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|Edmonton at BC
|ESPN2
|Thurs, Aug 11
|8:30 p.m.
|Montreal at Winnipeg
|ESPN+
|Fri, Aug 12
|7:30 p.m.
|Toronto at Hamilton
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 13
|7 p.m.
|BC at Calgary
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Saskatchewan at Edmonton
|ESPN+
|Fri, Aug 19
|7 p.m.
|Edmonton at Ottawa
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|BC at Saskatchewan
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 20
|4 p.m.
|Hamilton at Montreal
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Calgary at Toronto
|ESPN+
|Thurs, Aug 25
|8:30 p.m.
|Calgary at Winnipeg
|ESPN+
|Fri, Aug 26
|7:30 p.m.
|Hamilton at Toronto
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Saskatchewan at BC
|ESPNEWS
|Sat, Aug 27
|7 p.m.
|Ottawa at Edmonton
|ESPN+
|Fri, Sept 2
|7:30 p.m.
|Ottawa at Montreal
|ESPN+
|Sun, Sept 4
|6 p.m.
|Winnipeg at Saskatchewan
|ESPN+
|Mon, Sept 5
|1 p.m.
|Toronto at Hamilton
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|Edmonton at Calgary
|ESPN+
|Fri, Sept 9
|7:30 p.m.
|BC at Montreal
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sept 10
|2 p.m.
|Toronto at Ottawa
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Saskatchewan at Winnipeg
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Calgary at Edmonton
|ESPN+
|Fri, Sept 16
|9:30 p.m.
|Edmonton at Saskatchewan
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sept 17
|4 p.m.
|Winnipeg at Hamilton
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|BC at Calgary
|ESPN+
|Fri, Sept 23
|7:30 p.m.
|Hamilton at Montreal
|ESPN2
|Sat, Sept 24
|7 p.m.
|Toronto at Ottawa
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Calgary at BC
|ESPN+
|Fri, Sept 30
|8 p.m.
|Saskatchewan at Winnipeg
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Ottawa at BC
|ESPN2
|Sat, Oct 1
|4 p.m.
|Montreal at Edmonton
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Toronto at Calgary
|ESPN+
|Fri, Oct 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Saskatchewan at Hamilton
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct 8
|4 p.m.
|BC at Toronto
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Edmonton at Winnipeg
|ESPN+
|Mon, Oct 10
|1 p.m.
|Ottawa at Montreal
|ESPN2
|Fri, Oct 14
|7 p.m.
|Montreal at Ottawa
|ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|Hamilton at Calgary
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct 15
|7 p.m.
|Toronto at Edmonton
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Winnipeg at BC
|ESPN+
|Fri, Oct 21
|7 p.m.
|Ottawa at Hamilton
|ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|BC at Edmonton
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct 22
|4 p.m.
|Toronto at Montreal
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct 22
|7 p.m.
|Calgary at Saskatchewan
|ESPN+
|Fri, Oct 28
|8:30 p.m.
|BC at Winnipeg
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct 29
|2 p.m.
|Montreal at Toronto
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Hamilton at Ottawa
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Saskatchewan at Calgary
|ESPN+
Playoffs
|DATE
|TIME
|MATCHUP
|NETWORK
|Sun, Nov 6
|1 p.m.
|Eastern Semi-final
|TBD
|4:30 p.m.
|Western Semi-final
|TBD
|Sun, Nov 13
|1 p.m.
|Eastern Final
|TBD
|4:30 p.m.
|Western Final
|TBD
The 109th Grey Cup
|DATE
|TIME
|MATCHUP
|NETWORK
|Sun, Nov 20
|6 p.m.
|TBD
|ESPN2
