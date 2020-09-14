ESPN Kicks Off YouTube Sports Betting Channel, ‘Bet’ Show

Broadcast titan ESPN is enlarging its sports reach — this time on the streaming sports-betting front.

Today, it launched “Bet,” a new half-hour program that will stream three nights per week on digital platforms and on-demand.

Joe Fortenbaugh and Tyler Fulghum will cohost the live, interactive show, kicking off from its new studio at the LINQ Hotel+ Experience in Las Vegas. It is accessible via the ESPN app and social-media feels on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Mike Foss, ESPN’s senior director for digital and social content, said: “‘Bet’ will allow us to connect with fans and drive the conversation in a way that leverages what we do best on social and digital platforms.”

The first episode will stream at 5:30 p.m. ET tonight, just ahead of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” doubleheader. On Monday, “Bet” will stream at 6:30 p.m., on Wednesdays and Thursdays, it streams at 7:30 p.m. (Sports events may alter occasional times.)

The second piece of the betting picture: ESPN is launching a YouTube channel dedicated to sports-betting content.

The new channel will include segments from the “Daily Wager,” ESPN’s sports-betting news and information program on ESPN2, and “SportsCenter,” which has both betting news and discussions on the state of upcoming games and players.

Some 18 states have new betting laws that allow leagues and franchises to cash in on betting sponsors.