ESPN+ Adds 2.2M Subscribers to Reach 17.1M in Q4 2021

Jeff Kotuby

In Disney’s Q4 2021 earnings release, the company announced that ESPN+ reached 17.1 million subscribers, an increase of 2.2 million subscribers.

In Q3, the company announced an increase in subscribers of 1.1 million up to 14.9 million. This is all despite a subscription price increase from $4.99/month to $5.99 per month and a bump up on the price of its UFC PPVs to $69.99 in August.

ESPN+ has quickly become a destination for hockey fans, as the company has added multiple hockey leagues to its streaming platform. It’s the best place for NHL fans to stream games after absorbing NHL.TV and offers 75+ exclusive games on the service.

Outside of the NHL, ESPN+ subscribers can now watch select SEC football games, as well as LaLiga soccer.

The service also reached a deal with the National Lacrosse League to carry games next year.

The subscriber growth comes in an uncertain time for the ESPN family. According to some reports, there are discussions on whether to spin off the service into a standalone operation. Disney acquired a majority stake in ESPN in 1996, but the company has struggled to figure out its role within its brand.

ESPN+

ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.

The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.

You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.

The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.

College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.

For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.

ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.

What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.

To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.

