ESPN+ Adds 2.2M Subscribers to Reach 17.1M in Q4 2021

In Disney’s Q4 2021 earnings release, the company announced that ESPN+ reached 17.1 million subscribers, an increase of 2.2 million subscribers.

In Q3, the company announced an increase in subscribers of 1.1 million up to 14.9 million. This is all despite a subscription price increase from $4.99/month to $5.99 per month and a bump up on the price of its UFC PPVs to $69.99 in August.

ESPN+ has quickly become a destination for hockey fans, as the company has added multiple hockey leagues to its streaming platform. It’s the best place for NHL fans to stream games after absorbing NHL.TV and offers 75+ exclusive games on the service.

Outside of the NHL, ESPN+ subscribers can now watch select SEC football games, as well as LaLiga soccer.

The service also reached a deal with the National Lacrosse League to carry games next year.

The subscriber growth comes in an uncertain time for the ESPN family. According to some reports, there are discussions on whether to spin off the service into a standalone operation. Disney acquired a majority stake in ESPN in 1996, but the company has struggled to figure out its role within its brand.