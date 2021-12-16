ESPN+ Adds Full College Football Playoff Archives & 4 Episodes of ‘Inside the College Football Playoff’
Just in time for the College Football Playoffs, ESPN+ is giving college fans access to stellar studio content as well as a look back at the past.
Beginning today, ESPN+ subscribers can watch the entire backlog of College Football Playoff games dating back to 2015. Whether you want to relive your school’s triumphant victory as national champs or relish in watching Notre Dame get demolished in back-to-back years, you’ll now be able to do so courtesy of ESPN+.
Starting December December 23, ESPN+ subscribers will also be able to watch “Inside the College Football Playoff,” a four-part behind-the-scenes look at what makes the CFP cook. The full schedule is below:
- Episode 1 – December 23: A visit to Cincinnati’s campus as the Bearcats prepare for their first playoff experience, and fans go behind the scenes as Alabama learns where and who they’re playing. In Ann Arbor, the Wolverines learn the media demands that come with the CFP while Georgia focuses on returning to the fundamentals of what made them elite last season.
- Episode 2 – January 4: All four teams following the semifinals
- Episode 3 – January 7: The two remaining teams leading into the national championship
- Episode 4 – January 14: The national championship game and the celebrations that follow
The value of ESPN+ has increased dramatically since it launched in 2018. What was once a destination for niche sports and live feeds of ESPN Radio shows has now become a must-have for any sports fan. Whether you’re a sports fan who has cut the cord, or you still have a cable subscription, ESPN+ is clearly starting to offer a unique viewing experience you won’t get with linear cable and is worth the investment for sure. ESPN+’s offerings will only get stronger as it becomes more and more clear that cable companies need ESPN more than ESPN needs cable.
