ESPN+ and ECAC Hockey Agree to 8-Year Streaming Deal

Yet another hockey league is finding its way to ESPN+, this time it’s ECAC Hockey.

Today, ESPN+ and ECAC Hockey announced an eight-year partnership to stream more than 350 games each season through 2028-29. Every regular-season and post-season game (conference and non-conference) hosted at an ECAC Hockey venue will be streamed on ESPN+ with no blackout restrictions. That includes the annual women’s and men’s championship held in Lake Placid, N.Y.

“We’re truly excited to announce the extension of our deal with ESPN through the rest of this decade,” said ECAC Hockey Commissioner Steve Hagwell. “ESPN has been a great partner for ECAC Hockey, and we look forward to growing and enhancing our relationship for the benefit of our programs and fans.”

Since re-introducing the NHL to its networks in March, ESPN has added a bunch of hockey content to ESPN+. Along with the NHL, ESPN has also added the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) and the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF, formerly the NWHL) to its existing men’s and women’s NCAA hockey coverage, creating a streaming destination for hockey fans across the country. Now, fans will get 8 more years of ECAC Hockey, too.

The ECAC Hockey conference consists of 12 schools, many of which are “Ivy League” programs, and include the following for both men’s and women’s teams:

Brown University

Clarkson University

Colgate University

Cornell University

Dartmouth College

Harvard University

Princeton University

Quinnipiac University

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

St. Lawrence University

Union College

Yale University

Both ECAC seasons are currently underway and will finish in February.