ESPN Plus Annual Plan to Increase by $10 to $59.99 in January 2021

In August, ESPN+ increased its monthly price by 20% from $4.99 to $5.99. But, at the time they kept the annual plan at just $49.99 ($4.16 / month). Now, starting on January 8th, the annual plan will increase 20% to $59.99.

Existing subscribers will see their annual plan renew at the $49.99 rate through March 2nd. The monthly plan remains at $5.99 a month. In addition to the service, UFC PPV fights will also see the price the price of events increase from $64.99 to $69.99.

Earlier this month, during Disney’s Investor Day, Disney announced that Disney+ would increase the monthly price to $7.99/month (a $1 increase) on March 26, 2021. They will also be increasing the annual price to $79.99 per year (currently $69.99), while the Disney Bundle with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will be priced at $13.99 per month (currently $12.99).

At the same event, Disney announced that ESPN+ had 11.5 million subscribers, up from 10.3 million subscribers they had at the end of last quarter. In Q3, the company revealed ESPN+ was at 8.5 million subscribers, up from 7.9 million subscribers in Q2.

On their Q4 earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek, said that September was the best month ever for ESPN streaming. The growth in Q4 was helped by the return of College Football, as well as the debut of Bundesliga, which was exclusively available on the sports streaming service.

ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro announced that ESPN has reached a deal that will SEC football to ESPN starting in 2024, but starting next season ESPN+ will stream select SEC games. They also announced they will bring a reboot of SportsNation and a studio show featuring Stephen A. Smith exclusively to ESPN+.

The company also announced that you will be able to purchase and stream ESPN+ content in the Hulu app starting next year.