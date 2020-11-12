ESPN Plus Now Has 10.3 Million Subscribers

ESPN+ is now at 10.3 million subscribers according to Disney’s Q4 earnings report. Last quarter, the company revealed ESPN+ was at 8.5 million subscribers, up from 7.9 million subscribers in Q2.

On their Q4 earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek, said that September was the best month ever for ESPN streaming.

The growth this quarter has been helped by the return of College Football, as well as the debut of Bundesliga, which is exclusively available on the sports streaming service.

In August, ESPN+ announced a price hike of the service from $4.99 to $5.99 for new subscribers. Existing monthly subscribers stayed at their $4.99 monthly price for one year.

Both the annual price of $49.99 per year and Disney Bundle of $12.99 a month (which includes Disney+ and Hulu), remain unchanged.

ESPN+ launched in April 2018 and includes a slate of UFC, college sports, soccer, and out-of-market coverage of NHL, MLB, and MLS. Earlier in June, ESPN announced that ESPN+ would air featured hole coverage from the PGA Tour.

In October, they launched “ESPN Radio TV on ESPN+” which moved their ESPN Radio shows: “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz,” “The Max Kellerman Show,” “Greeny”, “ Chiney & Golic Jr” and “Jorge Ramos y Su Banda”, exclusively to ESPN+.

They also moved much of their long-form content from popular writers like Bill Barnwell, Zach Lowe, Matthew Berry, Jackie MacMullan, and Jeff Passan behind the ESPN+ paywall.