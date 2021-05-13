 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN+

ESPN+ Rises to 13.8 Million Subscribers, Adding 1.7 Million Subscribers in Q2 2021

Jeff Kotuby

ESPN+ continues to see strong growth, with the continued push of the Disney Bundle. The streaming service now has over 13.8 million subscribers.

ESPN+ recently increased its prices for new subscribers from $4.99 to $5.99. In early January, they raised the price of their annual plan from $49.99 to $59.99 per year, along with the price of PPV UFC fights to $69.99.

In February, Disney announced that ESPN+ had over 12.1 million subscribers as of January 2nd, 2021 (FY 2021 Q1) up from the 11.5 million subscribers during the previous quarter. Over the course of the year, the service nearly doubled its total subscriber base, adding 5.5 million subscribers.

ESPN+ has added plenty to the platform over the past few months, including NHL hockey, La Liga soccer, and expanded UFC and college football coverage. You can even access ESPN+ through Hulu now, and buy UFC PPVs without leaving the app.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.