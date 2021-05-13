ESPN+ Rises to 13.8 Million Subscribers, Adding 1.7 Million Subscribers in Q2 2021

ESPN+ continues to see strong growth, with the continued push of the Disney Bundle. The streaming service now has over 13.8 million subscribers.

ESPN+ recently increased its prices for new subscribers from $4.99 to $5.99. In early January, they raised the price of their annual plan from $49.99 to $59.99 per year, along with the price of PPV UFC fights to $69.99.

In February, Disney announced that ESPN+ had over 12.1 million subscribers as of January 2nd, 2021 (FY 2021 Q1) up from the 11.5 million subscribers during the previous quarter. Over the course of the year, the service nearly doubled its total subscriber base, adding 5.5 million subscribers.

ESPN+ has added plenty to the platform over the past few months, including NHL hockey, La Liga soccer, and expanded UFC and college football coverage. You can even access ESPN+ through Hulu now, and buy UFC PPVs without leaving the app.