ESPN+ Reveals First Month Streaming Schedule for Major League Baseball Season
If you’re a Major League Baseball fan, you’ve doubtless been experiencing some anxiety in recent weeks thanks to the ongoing decline of the regional sports network (RSN) market. Many MLB teams see their games primarily distributed by RSNs, and the filing of bankruptcy by Bally Sports' parent company and the departure of Warner Bros. Discovery from its RSNs have left fans with tons of questions.
Thankfully for devotees of America’s Game, there will still be one contest to watch nearly every day of the first month of the season on ESPN+. Starting on Opening Day (Thursday, March 30) and running throughout the month of April, ESPN+ will feature some of the top teams in the league as they try to get their regular season off on the right foot. Local blackout restrictions do apply, so if your local team is your favorite this isn’t the best way to see their games. However, for fans of the sport in general this is an excellent option to see some of the best players in the league in action.
Highlights of ESPN+’s coverage of the first month of the MLB season include two appearances by Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees, fresh off the reigning American League MVP’s historic 62 home run season; multiple appearances by reigning National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals, 2022 Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners, Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox, Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres and Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
ESPN+’s first month of games will also feature plenty of stars in new places including Dansby Swanson with the Chicago Cubs, Justin Verlander with the New York Mets, Xander Bogaerts with the San Diego Padres, Trea Turner with the Philadelphia Phillies, Jacob DeGrom with the Texas Rangers and Carlos Rodón with the New York Yankees.
If that’s not enough hardball for you, Apple TV+ will offer its subscribers a doubleheader every Friday night to start the season. There are plenty of excellent ways to watch the start of the MLB season, even if you’re not a user of MLB Network or MLB.TV. Fans who are especially worried about seeing their team on an RSN this season should especially consider a subscription to the latter; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has said the league could use MLB.TV to show games if RSN’s can’t deliver this season, and might offer in-market as well as out-of-market contests.
First Month’s Schedule of MLB on ESPN+
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Thu., March 30
|4 p.m.
|Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers
|Fri., March 31
|10 p.m.
|Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|Sun., April 2
|1:30 p.m.
|San Francisco Giants vs. New York Yankees
|Mon., April 3
|7:45 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals
|Tue., April 4
|10 p.m.
|Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|Wed., April 5
|1:30 p.m.
|New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers
|Thu., April 6
|1 p.m.
|Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers
|Fri., April 7
|4 p.m.
|Chicago White Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
|Sat., April 8
|7 p.m.
|St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers
|Sun., April 9
|1 p.m.
|Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies
|Mon., April 10
|7 p.m.
|Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves
|Wed., April 12
|6:30 p.m.
|Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays
|Thu., April 13
|1 p.m.
|Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles
|Fri., April 14
|9:30 p.m.
|Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres
|Sat., April 15
|9:30 p.m.
|Colorado Rockies vs. Seattle Mariners
|Sun., April 16
|1:30 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays
|Mon., April 17
|8 p.m.
|Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros
|Tue., April 18
|6:30 p.m.
|Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers
|Wed., April 19
|7 p.m.
|Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox
|Thu., April 20
|9:30 p.m.
|San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
|Fri., April 21
|10:15 p.m.
|New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants
|Sat., April 22
|1 p.m.
|Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees
|Sun., April 23
|4 p.m.
|Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels
|Mon., April 24
|6 p.m.
|Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians
|Tue., April 25
|9:45 p.m.
|St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants
|Wed., April 26
|1:30 p.m.
|Detroit Tigers vs. Milwaukee Brewers
|Thu., April 27
|1 p.m.
|Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies
|Fri., April 28
|6:30 p.m.
|Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins
|Sat., April 29
|1 p.m.
|Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers
|Sun., April 30
|4 p.m.
|St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
