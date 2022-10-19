ESPN+ to Premiere Streaming-Exclusive NBA Studio Show ‘Crosscourt’ Featuring ESPN’s Basketball Insiders

As the NBA season gets underway in earnest tonight, ESPN+ announced that it would be debuting “NBA Crosscourt,” a new, twice-weekly studio show hosted by Cassidy Hubbarth and Rosalyn Gold-Onwude. The show will also include insights from ESPN reporters and analysts such as Israel Gutierrez, Brian Windhorst, and Ohm Youngmisuk. The show will stream on Wednesdays and Fridays during the NBA season, starting on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

“Crosscourt, the first dedicated NBA studio show on ESPN+, will aim to capture the culture of the NBA through compelling storytelling and access,” ESPN’s VP of digital production Mike Foss said. “As with every new content offering, we’re aiming to offer fans something they haven’t seen before. We fully believe in the pairing of Cassidy and Ros – two vibrant NBA media personalities who are fully immersed in the culture of the sport and the way the sport is discussed.”

ESPN already offers NBA-centric studio programming, such as afternoon talk show “NBA Today” and “NBA Countdown,” which serves as the pregame show for the network’s NBA contests. But “Crosscourt,” unlike the others, will live on ESPN+.

While ESPN+ does not feature live NBA games, it will offer 200 games from the G League, the NBA’s developmental league, as well as basketball-focused programming including “DETAIL” and “Vince’s Places,” a series in the vein of “Peyton’s Places” in which retired NBA star Vince Carter visits places that were important in his life and career.

ESPN+ is available as a standalone streaming service for $9.99 per month, but it can also be purchased as part of the Disney Bundle along with corporate sibling streamers Hulu and Disney+ for just $13.99 per month.