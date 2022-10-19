 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN+

ESPN+ to Premiere Streaming-Exclusive NBA Studio Show ‘Crosscourt’ Featuring ESPN’s Basketball Insiders

Stephen Silver

As the NBA season gets underway in earnest tonight, ESPN+ announced that it would be debuting “NBA Crosscourt,” a new, twice-weekly studio show hosted by Cassidy Hubbarth and Rosalyn Gold-Onwude. The show will also include insights from ESPN reporters and analysts such as Israel Gutierrez, Brian Windhorst, and Ohm Youngmisuk. The show will stream on Wednesdays and Fridays during the NBA season, starting on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

“Crosscourt, the first dedicated NBA studio show on ESPN+, will aim to capture the culture of the NBA through compelling storytelling and access,” ESPN’s VP of digital production Mike Foss said. “As with every new content offering, we’re aiming to offer fans something they haven’t seen before. We fully believe in the pairing of Cassidy and Ros – two vibrant NBA media personalities who are fully immersed in the culture of the sport and the way the sport is discussed.”

Related: How to Watch NBA Games Without Cable For 2022-23 Season

ESPN already offers NBA-centric studio programming, such as afternoon talk show “NBA Today” and “NBA Countdown,” which serves as the pregame show for the network’s NBA contests. But “Crosscourt,” unlike the others, will live on ESPN+.

While ESPN+ does not feature live NBA games, it will offer 200 games from the G League, the NBA’s developmental league, as well as basketball-focused programming including “DETAIL” and “Vince’s Places,” a series in the vein of “Peyton’s Places” in which retired NBA star Vince Carter visits places that were important in his life and career.

ESPN+ is available as a standalone streaming service for $9.99 per month, but it can also be purchased as part of the Disney Bundle along with corporate sibling streamers Hulu and Disney+ for just $13.99 per month.

Sign Up
espnplus.com

ESPN+

ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.

The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.

You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.

The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.

College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.

For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.

ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.

What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.

To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.

Sign Up
$9.99 / month
espnplus.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.