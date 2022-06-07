ESPN+ to Stream Commercial-Free Alternate Feed of NHL Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Between Rangers, Lightning

The first three games of the 2022 NHL Eastern Conference Finals have been incredibly thrilling — other than the last minute of Game 3 for New York Rangers fans. And on Tuesday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+ will be giving viewers another exciting way to watch the Rangers take on the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

In addition to ESPN’s linear coverage, ESPN+ will be providing an exclusive Ice Cast alternate feed of Game 4. The presentation will include player and team stats highlighted on the screen throughout a commercial-free broadcast complete with video from the state-of-the-art, multi-point aerial Supra cam.

After being up 2-0 in the second period of Game 3, the Rangers allowed the Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov to score a goal and assist on two more, including Ondrej Palat’s game-winner with less than a minute remaining in regulation to pull off the comeback and avoid going into a nearly insurmountable 3-0 deficit in the series.

Following the Lightning comeback, the Rangers maintain a 2-1 lead over Tampa Bay as they prepare for Tuesday night’s Game 4 at Amalie Arena in Florida. The winner of the series will take on the Colorado Avalanche who completed a four-game sweep over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper announced that the team’s forward Brayden Point — who lead the Bolts in goals during each of the last two playoffs — will not play Tuesday night as he is still rehabbing a leg injury sustained in Game 7 of the opening round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, the star did participate in his team’s skate on Monday and his status is still undecided for future games.

The last team to win a playoff series over the Lightning was the Columbus Bluejackets who swept Tampa Bay in 2019.