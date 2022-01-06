ESPN+ UFC PPV Price Going Up in Time For UFC 270
Get ready for another price hike on ESPN+ UFC PPVs.
ESPN+ is increasing the price of its UFC pay-per-view events offered through its ESPN+ UFC PPV service. Starting with UFC 270 on January 22, ESPN+ UFC PPV events will cost $74.99 (from $69.99), and the price of the ESPN+ PPV Package (which includes one PPV event and an annual subscription) will also change to $99.98 (from $89.98).
This is the third price increase for UFC PPVs in ESPN+’s short lifespan. The price for UFC PPVs went up to $69.99 last January from $64.99 in 2020 and was $59.99 at launch in April 2018.
However, this latest increase will not affect ESPN+’s monthly and annual subscription — at least for now. The service increased its monthly and annual plans back in August but ESPN has often alternated price increases between its UFC PPV costs and its monthly/annual costs on a regular basis. Should the same pattern hold true here, expect another ESPN+ price hike over the summer.
Despite the consistent price increases over time, UFC continues to be a strong performer on both network television and ESPN+. The prelims for UFC 264 averaged 1.6M viewers on ESPN, the second-biggest prelim audience of all time (UFC 246). Adding ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, it averaged 2.2M viewers, also trailing only UFC 246.
The UFC’s success has also given it a presence on ABC. The flagship station aired its first two live UFC events last year and a total of 25 original hours of UFC coverage, including UFC Countdown and UFC Live. In 2021, 7 of the top 10 ESPN+ PPVs were UFC events.
Currently, ESPN+ costs $6.99 per month and $69.99 a year. You can also sign up for the Disney Bundle, which gives you access to ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ all for one low monthly cost.
You can also kill two birds with one stone and sign up for Hulu Live TV as your live TV streaming service and receive the Disney bundle at no additional charge.
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.