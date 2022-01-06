ESPN+ UFC PPV Price Going Up in Time For UFC 270

Get ready for another price hike on ESPN+ UFC PPVs.

ESPN+ is increasing the price of its UFC pay-per-view events offered through its ESPN+ UFC PPV service. Starting with UFC 270 on January 22, ESPN+ UFC PPV events will cost $74.99 (from $69.99), and the price of the ESPN+ PPV Package (which includes one PPV event and an annual subscription) will also change to $99.98 (from $89.98).

This is the third price increase for UFC PPVs in ESPN+’s short lifespan. The price for UFC PPVs went up to $69.99 last January from $64.99 in 2020 and was $59.99 at launch in April 2018.

However, this latest increase will not affect ESPN+’s monthly and annual subscription — at least for now. The service increased its monthly and annual plans back in August but ESPN has often alternated price increases between its UFC PPV costs and its monthly/annual costs on a regular basis. Should the same pattern hold true here, expect another ESPN+ price hike over the summer.

Despite the consistent price increases over time, UFC continues to be a strong performer on both network television and ESPN+. The prelims for UFC 264 averaged 1.6M viewers on ESPN, the second-biggest prelim audience of all time (UFC 246). Adding ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, it averaged 2.2M viewers, also trailing only UFC 246.

The UFC’s success has also given it a presence on ABC. The flagship station aired its first two live UFC events last year and a total of 25 original hours of UFC coverage, including UFC Countdown and UFC Live. In 2021, 7 of the top 10 ESPN+ PPVs were UFC events.

Currently, ESPN+ costs $6.99 per month and $69.99 a year. You can also sign up for the Disney Bundle, which gives you access to ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ all for one low monthly cost.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

You can also kill two birds with one stone and sign up for Hulu Live TV as your live TV streaming service and receive the Disney bundle at no additional charge.