ESPN+ Will Stream 2022 Eastern Conference and Stanley Cup Finals
Through the first two rounds of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, games that aired on ESPN were not available live on ESPN+, however, that is changing starting with the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning. All seven games of the series will be available with a subscription to ESPN.
New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
- When: Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+.
In addition, a special alternate presentation of the game –- Ice Cast -– will give fans a view of the game from above the ice. The Western Conference Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche, which airs on TNT will be available on ESPN+ on-demand.
In addition to the Eastern Conference Final, ESPN+ will also simulcast the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals between the winners of the two conference final series. During the regular season, ESPN+ was the home to NHL.TV, which offers over 1,000 out-of-market telecasts from regional TV partners.
During the playoffs, ESPN will be bringing their NHL-focused studio show, “The Point,” to ESPN+ every day. New episodes of “In The Crease” stream exclusively on ESPN+ following the last game of every day, with in-depth analysis, interviews, highlights, and more from all the day’s NHL game action.
“Quest For The Stanley Cup,” the behind-the-scenes documentary series chronicling the remaining eight teams competing in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs and vying for the chance to hoist the Stanley Cup, continues every Friday, exclusively on ESPN+.
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.
