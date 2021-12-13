ESPN+ Will Stream LA Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Week 14 Monday Night Football Game

For the first time in the 2021 NFL Season, ESPN+ will stream the traditional Monday Night Football telecast. While two “ManningCasts” have been simulcast on ESPN+, the streaming service will air the traditional telecast for this week’s Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals game.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: Monday, December 13, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with a subscription to ESPN+

Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry will be at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. for the call.

ESPN+ is only $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year, or is included in The Disney Bundle, which adds Disney+ and Hulu for $13.99 a month. It includes live games from the MLB, NHL, MLS, College Football, College Basketball, Bundesliga, LaLiga, and more.

Last week’s Monday Night Football game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills delivered an audience of 14.9 million viewers, MNF’s best audience since its 2021 season opener. To date, Monday Night Football is averaging 13.2 million viewers a game, up 11% from 2020 and 4% from 2019, according to ESPN.

There won’t be a ManningCast this week, so if you want to stream the Manning Bros., you will have to wait until January 3rd game between the Browns/Steelers.

While ESPN owns the streaming rights to Monday Night Football, they traditionally haven’t included access to ESPN+ subscribers. Starting with the 2022 season, ESPN+ will stream one exclusive national game each year, as part of the NFL’s new rights deal. ESPN will also stream a Monday Night Wild Card Playoff Game starting this season, with a ManningCast on ESPN+