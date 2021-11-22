ESPN+ Will Stream “ManningCast” For Giants/Bucs Monday Night Football Game

The most talked about NFL telecast this season has been “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli.” Outside of the season opener between the Raiders and Ravens, which was simulcast on ESPN+, the “ManningCast” has only been on ESPN2, which requires a cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service.

For this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants, ESPN will be offering “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” to those with a subscription to ESPN+.

ManningCast: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants

ESPN says that Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli continues to be the most-watched alternate telecast in ESPN history. Last week’s Rams-49ers version delivered 1.55 million viewers on ESPN2, which was on par with the 1.59 million average across the six telecast this season.

In July 2021, ESPN announced the new Monday Night Football alternate telecast with the Manning Brothers.

“Offering multiple Monday Night Football viewing options for the next three seasons continues our innovation efforts and provides additional value for our fans,” said Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of ESPN and sports content. “Peyton and Eli will bring a different approach, delving into a conversation about broader, big-picture topics while also honing in on the game, much like fans do when watching with their family and friends.”

The Mannings will host 10 games per season from a remote location and are joined current and former NFL players, as well as other miscellaneous celebrities. This deal will continue through the 2023 season and includes the newly added Monday Night Football Wild Card Game.