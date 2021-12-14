 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
YouTube TV ESPN+

ESPN+ Will Stream Monday Night Football Telecasts Amid YouTube TV Dispute

Jason Gurwin

YouTube TV and Disney are closing in on a possible carriage dispute if the two sides can’t reach a deal by Friday. But, even if they aren’t able to come to terms by then, if you have ESPN+, you won’t need to worry about missing Monday Night Football.

That’s because ESPN will simulcast most of the remaining Monday Night Football telecasts on the streaming service. Last night’s Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals was the first of five telecasts that will stream on ESPN+ for the rest of the season, including their Saturday Night Doubleheader (January 8th) and their first ever Monday Night Football Wild Card Game. Those games will also be available on ABC with an antenna.

ESPN+ will simulcast the traditional telecast with Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry for the rest of the year, while making their alternative feeds – the ManningCast and Between the Lines – available during the Wild Card Game.

While ESPN owns the streaming rights to Monday Night Football, they traditionally haven’t included access to ESPN+ subscribers. Starting with the 2022 season, ESPN+ will stream one exclusive national game each year, as part of the NFL’s new rights deal. ESPN will also stream a Monday Night Wild Card Playoff Game starting this season, with a ManningCast on ESPN+

ESPN+ is only $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year, or is included in The Disney Bundle, which adds Disney+ and Hulu for $13.99 a month. It includes live games from the MLB, NHL, MLS, College Football, College Basketball, Bundesliga, LaLiga, and more.

Last week’s Monday Night Football game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills delivered an audience of 14.9 million viewers, MNF’s best audience since its 2021 season opener. To date, Monday Night Football is averaging 13.2 million viewers a game, up 11% from 2020 and 4% from 2019, according to ESPN.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Get $25 OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
ESPN - -
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.