Euro 2020: How to Watch England vs. Croatia Live For Free Online Without Cable

Europe’s largest tournament is finally here. After a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Euro” is underway to determine which European country’s football team reigns supreme.

How to Stream England vs. Croatia

England will kickoff Euro 2020 against Croatia, as they look for revenge against a team that stunned them in the World Cup Semi-Final in 2018. In that match, Croatia won 2-1 in Extra Time.

Fortunately this time around, the Brits will be on their home turf. They will be playing this and their remaining matches from Wembley Stadium.

Possible line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Chilwell; Phillips, Rice; Sterling, Mount, Foden; Kane

Croatia: Livaković; Vrsaljko, Ćaleta-Car, Vida, Gvardiol; Brozović; Kramarić, Modrić, Kovačić, Perišić; Rebić

How to Stream the England vs. Croatia Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2020 Euros live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options