Euro 2020: How to Watch Finland vs. Russia Live For Free Online Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

Finland will face Euro 2020 against Russia, after defeating Denmark in their opener. Russia will need a victory, after losing their opener to Belgium. If they don’t, they will likely be eliminated from advancing to the Knockout Rounds.

How to Stream Finland vs. Russia

Europe’s largest tournament is finally here. After a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Euro” is underway to determine which European country’s football team reigns supreme.

How to Stream the Finland vs. Russia Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2020 Euros live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--
TUDN≥ $94.99-----
Univision-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, TUDN, and Univision + 29 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: ESPN, TUDN, and Univision + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

Finland vs. Russia Preview

