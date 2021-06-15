Euro 2020: How to Watch France vs. Germany Live For Free Online Without Cable

France will kickoff Euro 2020 against Germany, who they haven’t lost to in their last five games including the UEFA Nations League in 2018. France also defeated Germany 2-0 in the Euro 2016 Semi-Final. Fortunately for the Germans, this time around, they will be on home turf at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Europe’s largest tournament is finally here. After a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Euro” is underway to determine which European country’s football team reigns supreme.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2020 Euros live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

