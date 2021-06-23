 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN

Euro 2020: How to Watch Germany vs. Hungary Live Stream For Free Online Without Cable: Where to Watch, How to Advance

Jason Gurwin

Germany will face Hungary in their final preliminary match, after losing to France, but defeating Portugal. Hungary lost to Portugal in their opener, but had a draw with France in their second match.

How to Stream Hungary vs. Germany

Germany hasn’t lost to Hungary in an international competition since a 2004 International Friendly. In their last major match, Germany defeated Hungary 2-0 in a 2016 International Friendly.

Germany will go through to the Knockout Round with a win or draw. They will finish first if they win and France do not. Germany will finish third if they draw and France lose, or if both Germany and Portugal lose.

Hungary will go through if they win. If they win and France lose, second place will be decided on overall goal difference. Hungary will finish third if they win and the other game is drawn.

Europe’s largest tournament is finally here. After a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Euro” is underway to determine which European country’s football team reigns supreme.

How to Stream the Hungary vs. Germany Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2020 Euros live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
TUDN≥ $94.99-----
ESPN2--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TUDN and ESPN2 + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: TUDN and ESPN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

Hungary vs. Germany Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.