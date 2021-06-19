Euro 2020: How to Watch Germany vs. Portugal Live For Free Online Without Cable

Portugal will face Euro 2020 against Germany, after defeating Hungary in their opener. Germany lost 1-0 in their opener against the France, so they will need to get points against Ronaldo and Portugal.

How to Stream Portugal vs. Germany

Germany hasn’t lost in their last four head-to-head matches against Portugal. In their last major competition, Germany defeated Portugal 4-0 in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. They also defeated them 1-0 and 3-2 in the 2008 and 2012 Euros.

Europe’s largest tournament is finally here. After a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Euro” is underway to determine which European country’s football team reigns supreme.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2020 Euros live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options