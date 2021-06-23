Euro 2020: How to Watch Portugal vs. France Live Stream For Free Online Without Cable: Where to Watch, How to Advance

Portugal will face France in their final preliminary match, after losing their last match to Germany 4-2. France defeated the Germans 1-0 in their opener, but had a surprising draw against Hungary.

France defeated Portugal 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League last year, while also splitting a match 0-0 the month prior. Portugal defeated France 1-0 at the Euros 2016.

France are through and will finish first if they win, or if they draw and Germany do not beat Hungary. If France lose and Hungary win, second place will be decided on overall goal difference.

Portugal will go through if they avoid defeat. They will finish first if they win and Germany do not. Portugal will finish fourth if they lose and Germany also lose.

Europe’s largest tournament is finally here. After a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Euro” is underway to determine which European country’s football team reigns supreme.

