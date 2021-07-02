Euro 2020 Quarterfinals: How to Watch Italy vs. Belgium Quarterfinal Live For Free Online Without Cable

Italy will face Belgium in the Euro 2020 Quarterfinals. Belgium defeated Portugal in extra-time, while Italy put up three goals to defeat Austria.

How to Stream Belgium vs. Italy

After a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Euro” is underway to determine which European country’s football team reigns supreme.

Italy and Belgium have split their last five international matches. Italy defeated Belgium 2-0 in the Group Stage of Euro 2016, but Belgium won 3-1 during a 2015 International Friendly. Belgium defeated Italy 3-1 during the 2008 Olympics, after losing to Italy 3-1 earlier that year in a friendly.

How to Stream the Italy vs. Belgium Quarterfinal Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2020 Euros live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options