 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Euro 2020 Quarterfinals: How to Watch Spain vs. Switzerland Live For Free Online Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

Switzerland will face Spain in the Euro 2020 Quarterfinals. Both Switzerland and Spain required Extra Time to make it past Croatia and France respectively.

How to Stream Switzerland vs. Spain

After a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Euro” is underway to determine which European country’s football team reigns supreme.

Spain was leading Croatia 3-1 with less than five minutes to go, but required extra time to defeat the Croatian team. Switzerland defeated France on penalties, after a late comeback against the French.

Spain hasn’t lost to Switzerland in the last five head-to-head international matches. The two sides had a draw in their last match, but the Spanish team has defeated Switzerland twice in FIFA World Cup action (2010 and 1994).

How to Stream the Switzerland vs. Spain Quarterfinal Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2020 Euros live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
TUDN≥ $94.99-----
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TUDN and ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: TUDN and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

Spain vs. Switzerland Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.