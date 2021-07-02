Euro 2020 Quarterfinals: How to Watch Spain vs. Switzerland Live For Free Online Without Cable

Switzerland will face Spain in the Euro 2020 Quarterfinals. Both Switzerland and Spain required Extra Time to make it past Croatia and France respectively.

How to Stream Switzerland vs. Spain

After a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Euro” is underway to determine which European country’s football team reigns supreme.

Spain was leading Croatia 3-1 with less than five minutes to go, but required extra time to defeat the Croatian team. Switzerland defeated France on penalties, after a late comeback against the French.

Spain hasn’t lost to Switzerland in the last five head-to-head international matches. The two sides had a draw in their last match, but the Spanish team has defeated Switzerland twice in FIFA World Cup action (2010 and 1994).

How to Stream the Switzerland vs. Spain Quarterfinal Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2020 Euros live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options