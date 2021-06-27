Euro 2020 Round of 16: How to Watch Belgium vs. Portugal Live For Free Online Without Cable

Portugal will face Belgium in the Round fo 16. Belgium swept Group B with three victories and 9 points, while Portugal snuck into the Round of 16 with just 1 win and 4 points.

Belgium and Portugal had a 0-0 draw in their last International Friendly in 2018. Prior to that, Portugal won their last three matches, including a 2016 International Friendly.

Belgium are on a 13-game winning run in EURO competition, including qualifiers, scoring 47 goals and letting in just four. They are just one victory away from matching the record, set by Germany between 2010 and 2012.

After a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Euro” is underway to determine which European country’s football team reigns supreme. The preliminaries are over, the seeding is set, and it’s time to see which nation will claim Euro 2020. Will a known soccer power like Portugal, England, France, or Germany take the trophy, or will a Cinderella story pull off a shocking run to the title?

