Euro 2020 Round of 16: How to Watch Belgium vs. Portugal Live For Free Online Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

Portugal will face Belgium in the Round fo 16. Belgium swept Group B with three victories and 9 points, while Portugal snuck into the Round of 16 with just 1 win and 4 points.

How to Stream Portugal vs. Belgium

Belgium and Portugal had a 0-0 draw in their last International Friendly in 2018. Prior to that, Portugal won their last three matches, including a 2016 International Friendly.

Belgium are on a 13-game winning run in EURO competition, including qualifiers, scoring 47 goals and letting in just four. They are just one victory away from matching the record, set by Germany between 2010 and 2012.

After a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Euro” is underway to determine which European country’s football team reigns supreme. The preliminaries are over, the seeding is set, and it’s time to see which nation will claim Euro 2020. Will a known soccer power like Portugal, England, France, or Germany take the trophy, or will a Cinderella story pull off a shocking run to the title?

How to Stream the Portugal vs. Belgium Round of 16 Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2020 Euros live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
TUDN≥ $94.99-----
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TUDN and ABC + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: TUDN and ABC + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Portugal vs. Belgium Preview

