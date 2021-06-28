Euro 2020 Round of 16: How to Watch Croatia vs. Spain Live For Free Online Without Cable

Croatia will face Spain in the Round of 16. Spain was second in Group E with 5 points, while Croatia snuck into the Round of 16 with four points in Group D.

How to Stream Croatia vs. Spain

Croatia and Spain have split their last four International matches. Croatia defeated Spain in the UEFA Nations League 3-2 in November 2018, while Spain won 6-0 just a few months prior. Croatia won 2-1 against Spain in the Euro 2016 Group Stage, while Spain won 1-0 in Euro 2012.

After a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Euro” is underway to determine which European country’s football team reigns supreme. The preliminaries are over, the seeding is set, and it’s time to see which nation will claim Euro 2020. Will a known soccer power like Portugal, England, France, or Germany take the trophy, or will a Cinderella story pull off a shocking run to the title?

How to Stream the Croatia vs. Spain Round of 16 Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2020 Euros live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options