Euro 2020 Round of 16: How to Watch England vs. Germany Live For Free Online Without Cable

England will face Germany in the Round of 16 of Euro 2020. England won Group D with 7 points, while Germany was second in Group F with 4 points.

How to Stream England vs. Germany

England has only defeated Germany once in their last five head-to-head matches in International play. Their last match was a 0-0 draw in a 2017 International Friendly. In their last World Cup head-to-head match, Germany beat England 4-1 in 2010.

After a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Euro” is underway to determine which European country’s football team reigns supreme. The preliminaries are over, the seeding is set, and it’s time to see which nation will claim Euro 2020.

How to Stream the England vs. Germany Round of 16 Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2020 Euros live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options