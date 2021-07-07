Euro 2020 Semi-Final: How to Watch England vs. Denmark Live For Free Online Without Cable

Spain will face Italy in the Euro 2020 Semi-Finals. Spain prevailed 3-1 in a penalty shootout against Switzerland who were reduced to ten men by got to extra time in a 1-1 draw. Italy surprised Belgium 2-1, after holding onto a 2-0 first half lead.

How to Stream England vs. Denmark

After a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Euro” is underway to determine which European country’s football team reigns supreme.

England and Denmark have split their last five matches dating back to 2005. Last October, Denmark defeated England 1-0 in the UEFA National League, after a 0-0 draw the month prior.

England last defeated Denmark in a 2014 International Friendly 1-0. They also defeated Denmark in 2011 2-1, after losing 4-1 to them in a 2005 International Matchup.

England will look to top scorers Harry Kane (3 goals) and Raheem Sterling (3 goals), while Denmark will rely on Kasper Dolberg (3 goals) and Yussuf Poulsen (2 goals).

How to Stream the England vs. Denmark Quarterfinal Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2020 Euros live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options