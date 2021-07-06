Euro 2020 Semi-Final: How to Watch Italy vs. Spain Live For Free Online Without Cable

Spain will face Italy in the Euro 2020 Semi-Finals. Spain prevailed 3-1 in a penalty shootout against Switzerland who were reduced to ten men by got to extra time in a 1-1 draw. Italy surprised Belgium 2-1, after holding onto a 2-0 first half lead.

How to Stream Italy vs. Spain

After a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Euro” is set to determine which European country’s football team reigns supreme.

Spain defeated Italy 3-0 in their last head-towhead match in 2017 during World Cup Qualifying. Prior to that, Italy and Spain each have taken one win, including a victory by the Italian team during the Euro 2016 Round of 16.

Spain’s last win vs. Italy came in a 2014 International Friendly, where the Spanish team won 1-0.

How to Stream the Italy vs. Spain Quarterfinal Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2020 Euros live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

