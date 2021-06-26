Euro 2020 TV Guide: How to Watch Italy vs. Austria Live For Free Online Without Cable - Round of 16

Italy will face Austria in the Round of 16. Italy finished first in Group A with three wins and 9 points, while Austria finished second in Group C with 6 points.

How to Stream Italy vs. Austria

Italy hasn’t lost to Austria in 13 straight matches, dating all the way back to 1962. They have also won all four World Cup matches against Austria. Italy have won their last 11 international matches without conceding a goal and are unbeaten in 30 games.

Europe’s largest tournament is finally here. After a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Euro” is underway to determine which European country’s football team reigns supreme.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2020 Euros live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

