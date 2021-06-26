Euro 2020 TV Guide: How to Watch Wales vs. Denmark Live For Free Online Without Cable - Round of 16

Denmark will face Wales in the Round fo 16. Denmark finished second in Group B with only 3 points, while Wales finished second in Group A with 4 points.

In their last head-to-head match, Denmark defeated Wales 2-1 and 2-0 in the 2018 UEFA Nations League. Wales only victory against Denmark come in a 2008 International Friendly 1-0.

Europe’s largest tournament is finally here. After a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Euro” is underway to determine which European country’s football team reigns supreme.

