Every Black Friday Streaming Sale: Hulu, Disney+, Philo, Sling TV, Paramount+, Discovery+, AMC+ and More - Complete List (2021)
Black Friday Deals for cord-cutters have arrived, and you can already score some sweet deals on your favorite streaming services. Black Friday deals are here and it brings an incredible roster of deals for cord-cutters. Whether you want live TV channels or on-demand entertainment, you can get a steal today.
The absolute best deal this year is the ability to get Hulu for just $0.99 a month for the next 12 months.
But, there are some other awesome deals on the best streaming services online like Philo, Sling TV, Discovery+, Paramount+, AMC+, NBA League Pass, and others.
We’ll even show you how you can create your own Hulu & Disney+ bundle to save.
We’ve combed through all the coupons, promotions, deals, and discounts to find you the best bargains for Black Friday 2021. We don’t want to waste your time, so if it isn’t a good deal, we didn’t include it.
This should pair nicely with some of the killer deals we’ve seen on streaming devices from Amazon Fire TV and Roku.
|Service
|Deal
|Link
|Coupon Code?
|Hulu
|$0.99 For 12 Months
|Get The Deal
|Philo
|$5 For First Month
|Get The Deal
|BFCM
|Sling TV
|Buy One Month, Get One Free (Available 11/26)
|Get The Deal
|Sling TV
|Get Free Chromecast with 1 Month of Service
|Get The Deal
|Hulu & Disney+ Bundle
|Get Both for $7.65/month (details below)
|Get Hulu Deal
|Discovery+
|$0.99 for 3 Months
|Get The Deal
|AMC+
|$0.99 for 2 Months
|Get The Deal
|AMC+
|$1.99 For 12 Months
|Get The Deal
|Paramount+
|1 Month Free
|Get The Deal
|Showtime
|$0.99 for 2 Months
|Get The Deal
|Showtime
|1 Month Free, then $3.99 for 4 Months
|Get The Deal
|HBO Max
|1 Month Free with Roku Purchase
|Get Discounted Roku
|NBA League Pass
|50% OFF (Available 11/26)
|Get The Deal
|NBALP50US
|Plex
|25% off a Lifetime Plex Pass ($89.99)
|Get The Deal
|LIFETIMEOFCOMFORT
We’ll walk you through each deal and what’s required to activate it. Need a great sale on a streaming device? Here are the Black Friday streaming device sales.
Hulu Black Friday Deals
This is today’s best bargain. You can get Hulu for just $0.99/month (normally $6.99) for an entire YEAR. You’ll get Hulu’s great library of movies and shows, including many classic sitcoms.
Philo Black Friday Deals
Stream dozens of live cable TV channels with Philo and this phenomenal deal. You can get your first month of Philo for just $5. Here’s how to save.
- Click Here to activate the $20 OFF offer
- Enter your mobile number or email
- Select “I Have a Redemption Code”
- Add Promo Code: BFCM
- Add your payment information
- Subscribe for your 7-Day Free Trial
Sling TV Black Friday Deals
Sling TV offers a great deal on its live TV service. Buy one month and get your second month FREE. You’ll have to sign up by November 29.
If you prepay for one month of Sling TV, they’ll send you a free Google Chromecast optimized for 4K HDR.
Disney+ Black Friday Deals
If you take advantage of Hulu's outrageous $0.99/month sale and pre-pay for a full year of Disney+, that gives you both services for a total of $7.65/month, which is a steal.
Hulu
Disney+
Discovery+ Black Friday Deals
The best option to save on discovery+ is to simply add the ad-lite version of the service as a Prime Video channel. If you have Amazon Prime, you can get discovery+ as a channel for just 99 cents for the three two months. If you don’t have Prime Video, you can try it free for a month, so there’s no additional cost.
AMC+ Black Friday Deals
AMC+ can be added as an Amazon Prime Video channel for just $0.99/month for two months.
If you pay for a full year in advance, you can get AMC+ for just $1.99/month.
To save even more, American Express cardholders can look in their “Offers” section. You’ll get $4 back when you spend $8.99 or more. You can repeat this up to three times to save a total of $12.
Paramount+ Black Friday Deals
If you sign up before November 29, you can watch Paramount+ for free for one month.
If you’d prefer to add it as Prime Video channel, you can get the service for $0.99/month for two months.
All T-Mobile customers regardless of their plan can also get Paramount Plus for a year through the wireless carrier. (Details)
If you have an American Express card, go to “offers” in your app and you’ll see that you can get $5 back if you spend $9 or more on Paramount+. You can use this deal up to three times for a total of $15 savings.
Netflix Black Friday Deals
There are no official Netflix Black Friday deals, but there are some ways to save.
Whether you are a new or existing Netflix subscriber, Google is running a promotion where you can get a Chromecast with Google TV and Netflix for just $89.99. That means you are getting a $50 device and $84 in Netflix credit for just $90.
If you have T-Mobile with two or more Magenta voice lines or one or more Magenta MAX voice lines, the option to activate “Netflix on Us” will automatically be available on your account. You will need to opt into it.
Showtime Black Friday Deals
Add Showtime as a Prime Video channel today and you’ll save $10/month for the next two months. It’s only 99 cents!
Alternately, you can try Showtime free for 30 days. After that, your rate is just $3.99 for the next 4 months.
American Express cardholders can find further savings in the “offers” section of their app. If you spend $8 or more on Showtime, you can get $5 back. You can repeat this three times to save up to $15.
Peacock Black Friday Deals
If you buy a Chromecast, you can also get 6 months of Peacock for FREE. Today’s best deal provides $10 off through Walmart.
HBO Max Black Friday Deals
If you buy a new Roku and activate it before January 14, 2022, you can enjoy your free month of HBO Max. The deal is only available to new HBO Max subscribers. You’ll see the free trial pop up when you activate the Roku.
If you have an American Express card, you can get $25 back when you spend $99.99 or more on an annual plan for HBO Max. In the AmEx app, simply click on “Offers” to access the deal.
NBA League Pass Black Friday Deals
Basketball fans have an incredible deal up for grabs right now. You can get NBA League Pass for HALF OFF.
- Click here to activate the offer
- Select “NBA League Pass with NBA TV”
- Create Your Account
- Choose “Enter Promo Code” and Add Code: NBALP50US
- Complete Payment
STARZ Black Friday Deals
Sign up today and you’ll get all the great movies and shows from STARZ for just $5/month for your first 3 months.
Apple TV+ Black Friday Deals
If you buy an Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD, you’ll get a $50 gift card. That purchase also gives you Apple TV+ FREE for 3 months. If you’d like to apply your gift card to future months of Apple TV+, you can.
Also, if you buy a $100 Apple gift card, Best Buy will throw in a $15 gift card. You can apply the Apple gift card to Apple TV+
Plex Black Friday Deals
You can save 25% on the advanced features of Plex Pass with this limited-time offer. Plex is free to use, but Plex Pass unlocks many more features. Note that one purchase gets you these features forever.
- Click here to see the Plex Black Friday deal
- Enter the code LIFETIMEOFCOMFORT at checkout.
- Enjoy Plex Pass forever for a one-time fee of $89.99 (normally $119.99)