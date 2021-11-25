Every Black Friday Streaming Sale: Hulu, Disney+, Philo, Sling TV, Paramount+, Discovery+, AMC+ and More - Complete List (2021)

Black Friday Deals for cord-cutters have arrived, and you can already score some sweet deals on your favorite streaming services. Black Friday deals are here and it brings an incredible roster of deals for cord-cutters. Whether you want live TV channels or on-demand entertainment, you can get a steal today.

The absolute best deal this year is the ability to get Hulu for just $0.99 a month for the next 12 months.

Get The Deal $0.99 / mo. | normally $6.99 hulu.com Black Friday Deal - Save $72 on the Hulu Limited Commercials Plan

But, there are some other awesome deals on the best streaming services online like Philo, Sling TV, Discovery+, Paramount+, AMC+, NBA League Pass, and others.

We’ll even show you how you can create your own Hulu & Disney+ bundle to save.

We’ve combed through all the coupons, promotions, deals, and discounts to find you the best bargains for Black Friday 2021. We don’t want to waste your time, so if it isn’t a good deal, we didn’t include it.

This should pair nicely with some of the killer deals we’ve seen on streaming devices from Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

We’ll walk you through each deal and what’s required to activate it. Need a great sale on a streaming device? Here are the Black Friday streaming device sales.

Hulu Black Friday Deals

Hulu Black Friday Deals Philo Black Friday Deals

Philo Black Friday Deals Sling TV Black Friday Deals

Sling TV Black Friday Deals Disney+ Black Friday Deals

Disney+ Black Friday Deals Discovery+ Black Friday Deals

Discovery+ Black Friday Deals AMC+ Black Friday Deals

AMC+ Black Friday Deals Paramount+ Black Friday Deals

Paramount+ Black Friday Deals Netflix Black Friday Deals

Netflix Black Friday Deals Showtime Black Friday Deals

Showtime Black Friday Deals Peacock Black Friday Deals

Peacock Black Friday Deals HBO Max Black Friday Deals

HBO Max Black Friday Deals NBA League Pass Black Friday Deals

NBA League Pass Black Friday Deals STARZ Black Friday Deals

STARZ Black Friday Deals Apple TV+ Black Friday Deals

Apple TV+ Black Friday Deals Plex Black Friday Deals

Hulu Black Friday Deals

This is today’s best bargain. You can get Hulu for just $0.99/month (normally $6.99) for an entire YEAR. You’ll get Hulu’s great library of movies and shows, including many classic sitcoms.

Get The Deal $0.99 / mo. | normally $6.99 hulu.com Black Friday Deal - Save $72 on the Hulu Limited Commercials Plan

Philo Black Friday Deals

Stream dozens of live cable TV channels with Philo and this phenomenal deal. You can get your first month of Philo for just $5. Here’s how to save.

Click Here to activate the $20 OFF offer Enter your mobile number or email Select “I Have a Redemption Code” Add Promo Code: BFCM Add your payment information Subscribe for your 7-Day Free Trial

Get The Deal $25 / month philo.com Get Your First Month For $5 with Code: BFCM

Sling TV Black Friday Deals

Sling TV offers a great deal on its live TV service. Buy one month and get your second month FREE. You’ll have to sign up by November 29.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Buy 1 Month, Get 1 FREE

If you prepay for one month of Sling TV, they’ll send you a free Google Chromecast optimized for 4K HDR.

Get the Deal slingtv.com Get a FREE Chromecast

Disney+ Black Friday Deals

If you take advantage of Hulu's outrageous $0.99/month sale and pre-pay for a full year of Disney+, that gives you both services for a total of $7.65/month, which is a steal.

Hulu Get The Deal $0.99 / mo. hulu.com BLACK FRIDAY SALE: Save $72 on the Hulu Limited Commercials Plan Disney+ Get The Deal $79.99 / yr. disneyplus.com Save $14 When You Pay Annually

Discovery+ Black Friday Deals

The best option to save on discovery+ is to simply add the ad-lite version of the service as a Prime Video channel. If you have Amazon Prime, you can get discovery+ as a channel for just 99 cents for the three two months. If you don’t have Prime Video, you can try it free for a month, so there’s no additional cost.

AMC+ Black Friday Deals

AMC+ can be added as an Amazon Prime Video channel for just $0.99/month for two months.

If you pay for a full year in advance, you can get AMC+ for just $1.99/month.

To save even more, American Express cardholders can look in their “Offers” section. You’ll get $4 back when you spend $8.99 or more. You can repeat this up to three times to save a total of $12.

Paramount+ Black Friday Deals

If you sign up before November 29, you can watch Paramount+ for free for one month.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free Through November 29th w/ Code: PEAKSALE

If you’d prefer to add it as Prime Video channel, you can get the service for $0.99/month for two months.

All T-Mobile customers regardless of their plan can also get Paramount Plus for a year through the wireless carrier. (Details)

If you have an American Express card, go to “offers” in your app and you’ll see that you can get $5 back if you spend $9 or more on Paramount+. You can use this deal up to three times for a total of $15 savings.

Netflix Black Friday Deals

There are no official Netflix Black Friday deals, but there are some ways to save.

Whether you are a new or existing Netflix subscriber, Google is running a promotion where you can get a Chromecast with Google TV and Netflix for just $89.99. That means you are getting a $50 device and $84 in Netflix credit for just $90.

If you have T-Mobile with two or more Magenta voice lines or one or more Magenta MAX voice lines, the option to activate “Netflix on Us” will automatically be available on your account. You will need to opt into it.

Showtime Black Friday Deals

Add Showtime as a Prime Video channel today and you’ll save $10/month for the next two months. It’s only 99 cents!

Buy $0.99/month amazon.com Get $10 OFF

Alternately, you can try Showtime free for 30 days. After that, your rate is just $3.99 for the next 4 months.

30-Day Free Trial $10.99 / month showtime.com $3.99/month for 4 months after FREE trial

American Express cardholders can find further savings in the “offers” section of their app. If you spend $8 or more on Showtime, you can get $5 back. You can repeat this three times to save up to $15.

Peacock Black Friday Deals

If you buy a Chromecast, you can also get 6 months of Peacock for FREE. Today’s best deal provides $10 off through Walmart.

HBO Max Black Friday Deals

If you buy a new Roku and activate it before January 14, 2022, you can enjoy your free month of HBO Max. The deal is only available to new HBO Max subscribers. You’ll see the free trial pop up when you activate the Roku.

Get the Deal $19.99 amazon.com Save $15 on a Roku Premiere

If you have an American Express card, you can get $25 back when you spend $99.99 or more on an annual plan for HBO Max. In the AmEx app, simply click on “Offers” to access the deal.

NBA League Pass Black Friday Deals

Basketball fans have an incredible deal up for grabs right now. You can get NBA League Pass for HALF OFF.

Click here to activate the offer

Select “NBA League Pass with NBA TV”

Create Your Account

Choose “Enter Promo Code” and Add Code: NBALP50US

Complete Payment

Get The Deal $115 / year | normally $230 amazon.com Get 50% NBA League Pass + NBA TV For Rest of 2021-22 Season. Offer ends Nov. 29

STARZ Black Friday Deals

Sign up today and you’ll get all the great movies and shows from STARZ for just $5/month for your first 3 months.

Apple TV+ Black Friday Deals

If you buy an Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD, you’ll get a $50 gift card. That purchase also gives you Apple TV+ FREE for 3 months. If you’d like to apply your gift card to future months of Apple TV+, you can.

Get the Deal Get a $50 Gift Card

Also, if you buy a $100 Apple gift card, Best Buy will throw in a $15 gift card. You can apply the Apple gift card to Apple TV+

Get the Deal $100 bestbuy.com Get a FREE $15 Best Buy Gift Card

Plex Black Friday Deals

You can save 25% on the advanced features of Plex Pass with this limited-time offer. Plex is free to use, but Plex Pass unlocks many more features. Note that one purchase gets you these features forever.