Every fuboTV Subscriber Needs This Apple TV 4K Deal

If you’re a fuboTV subscriber and you don’t have an Apple TV 4K, you’re missing out.

That’s because it is the only device that supports fuboTV’s Multi-View feature which lets viewers watch multiple games or channels at the same time. At $179.99 for an Apple TV, it is normally pretty pricey for just that one feature, but if you hurry up you can save big time.

For Amazon Prime Day 2022, the latest model of Apple TV 4K (32GB) has dropped to just $109 on Amazon, down $70 from its normal price tag of $179. If you prefer the 64GB version, it is also $70 off at just $129. This deal is scheduled to last through Wednesday, July 13.

As a bonus, the deal comes with three months of Apple TV+ for free for new subscribers.

The new Apple TV 4K, includes the all-new Siri Voice Remote and supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. The device is one of the most powerful streaming players available. The Apple TV 4K also has built-in Siri support, allowing users to search and control apps using their voice.

How To Get The Deal:

Click here to activate the deal. Select “Add to Cart.” Add Shipping Information. Checkout.

Get the Deal $109 | normally $179 amazon.com Get 3-Months Free of Apple TV+

What is fuboTV Multi-View

The feature is similar to picture-in-picture and allows you to watch four games side-by-side. With one tap you can change which channel is in the larger frame and playing audio.

Apple TV 4K (2021) Specs: