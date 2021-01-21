Everything Coming to Discovery Plus in February 2021, Including “90 Day Fiancé: Love Games”

Discovery+ launched on January 4th and it’s already bringing 23 new titles in February 2021, including two new “90 Day Fiancé” series. In 90 Day Fiancé: Love Games, your favorite couples from the franchise roll the dice and prove whose love conquers all.

In Chopped! Sweets, Scott Conant challenges four pastry artists to battle baffling basket ingredients under pressure. For plastic surgery fans, in They Call Me Dr. Miami, the most famous plastic surgeon on social media, explores how Dr. Miami balances the celebrity status he actively cultivates with his conservative Orthodox Jewish faith.

Discovery+ aggregates content from across Discovery’s brands like HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, OWN, Animal Planet, Discovery and Magnolia Network onto one platform and also includes content from the company’s partners which include A&E Networks, Group Nine Media, BBC’s Natural History collection, among others.

The new service has content ranging from competition shows, cooking shows, home renovation shows as well as reality TV series. discovery+ has two tiers—a $4.99 ad-supported tier, as well as a $6.99 ad-free tier.

Everything Coming to discovery+ in February 2021:

Animals

Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Games

Sunday, February 7

Let the games begin! In a fast-paced hour hosted by Kym Whitley and filled with theatrics and skill, four pairs of dogs and amateur trainers face off against one another to show which dog (and trainer) is the greatest showman with the best tricks and talent. The pairs move through three different rounds of increasing competition, while being judged by pro dog trainer, Travis Brorsen and style judge, Crystal Powell. At each round, one pair is eliminated. The two best teams move on to the final showstopper round to win the game and $5,000.00 to donate to their charity of choice.

True Crime

Unseamly: The Investigation of Peter Nygård

Friday, February 5

Canadian “King of Polyester” Peter Nygård built an international fashion empire and led an extravagant lifestyle constantly surrounded by beautiful, young women. But hiding beneath the outlandish public persona, scores of women say, was a dangerous sexual predator. More than 80 women have joined a class action lawsuit accusing Nygård and his companies of rape, sexual assault, and sex trafficking. Their accusations led to an investigation by the FBI and Nygård’s December arrest in Canada for extradition to the United States. Now, Nygård and his alleged crimes are exposed in a documentary nearly two years in the making.

If I Can’t Have You: The Jodi Arias Story

Friday, February 12

Jodi Arias is one of America’s most confounding killers. This two-hour documentary reveals the truth about Jodi’s past and her relationship with Travis Alexander, and looks into the shocking details of what really happened in the weeks leading up to his death. Featuring incredible access to Jodi’s diaries, unseen police interviews from the investigation and footage from the scene of the crime, this special reveals the never-before-told story about who Travis and Jodi really were.

Talking Evil

Sunday, February 14

Hosted by Alexis Linkletter (Podcasts: The First Degree; Unraveled: Long Island Serial Killer), Talking Evil is the first-ever Evil Lives Here after show. Through interviews with family members and experts in the case, Linkletter dives deeper into the story that unfolded on the most recent episode of Evil Lives Here to gain a deeper understanding of the impact of murder and collateral damage of the crime.

Where Murder Lies

Tuesday, February 16

Everyone is hiding something. It may be a harmless secret, or it might be something far more serious: a terrible betrayal of trust or a shocking indiscretion. Some of these come out over time, while others stay hidden forever. But sometimes, an event is so horrific, so cataclysmic, that everyone’s truths are laid bare. Where Murder Lies gradually exposes murder investigations one truth after another, revealing the sinister underbelly beneath seemingly placid communities.

The Chameleon Killer

Friday, February 19

Decades after first uncovering the bodies of a woman and young girl discarded in a barrel in 1985, detectives take viewers through a convoluted case that led to the capture of an evasive serial killer who crisscrossed the country and used multiple fake identities to evade justice. With intersecting investigations across state lines, this intense special reveals how ancestral DNA exposes the Chameleon Killer’s true identity, and features never-before-seen interviews with his children and ex-wife who are forced to face the grim reality of who Terry Rasmussen really was.

The List of Ten

Tuesday, February 23

In 2010, a probation officer conducts a routine check on 76-year-old Joseph Naso, in Reno, Nevada. During a search of Naso’s home for probation violations, the officer finds a shocking cache of materials: thousands of pictures of women in hosiery, mannequins dressed in lingerie, and a journal recounting dozens of sexual assaults. But the most important piece of evidence found is Naso’s “List of Ten,” a handwritten list with ten cryptic entries of vague locations, but no names or dates. Investigators fear that they have stumbled upon a hidden serial killer and his list of victims completely by chance. Working against time, investigators have one year to decode the list before Naso goes free.

Love and Relationships

90 Day Fiancé: Love Games

Sunday, February 14

Competitors representing nations across the globe are going head-to-head for television’s ultimate bragging rights. No, we’re not talking about the Olympics, this is 90 Day Fiancé’s Tournament of Love! Your favorite couples from the franchise roll the dice and prove whose love conquers all.

90 Day Fiancé: Lovers Collection

Sunday, February 14

Whether it’s too hot to handle or rekindling the spark, these 90 Day couples show there’s more than one way to express your love. Take a look at some of the most romantic gestures that came from the heart and made us fall in love all over again. From lingerie and rose petals, to diamond rings and forever promises, love is in the air.

Food

Mary McCartney Serves It Up

Thursday, February 4

It’s the most delicious and delectable invite as home cook Mary McCartney invites us into her London kitchen to serve up family favorites and fabulous vegetarian food her friends adore. In each episode, she’ll be joined by a famous friend, including Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie, Dave Grohl, Kate Hudson, Gayle King, Mark Ronson and Liv Tyler.

Chopped Sweets

Tuesday, February 9

In an all-new season just in time for Valentine’s Day, Scott Conant challenges four pastry artists to battle baffling basket ingredients under pressure. They utilize their skills to create divine desserts in hopes of claiming the $10,000 prize.

Luda Can’t Cook

Thursday, February 25

Ludacris is both a legendary rapper and successful restaurateur, but his skills in the kitchen don’t match his talent in the studio. We’ll watch as he gets schooled in cooking.

Home

One Week to Sell

Wednesday, February 3

One Week to Sell follows interior designer and home stager Taylor Spellman as she transforms unsold homes into red hot properties. Aided by Kate Dickens, her right-hand woman and friend of more than thirty years, Taylor creates personalized design plans for lagging listings, making them market ready with high-end style on a small budget. Taylor meets with the real estate agent to identify areas that are a turn off to potential buyers and, in just a few short days, implements beautiful, practical and creative solutions that turn the house into a desirable dream home.

House Hunters: Comedians on Couches Unfiltered

Wednesday, February 17

America’s favorite pastime—watching and commenting on House Hunters—gets a fun new uncensored twist in the pithy new series, House Hunters: Comedians on Couches Unfiltered. Led by fellow comedians Dan Levy and Natasha Leggero, the series features eight popular comedians as they deliver hilariously unfiltered color commentary on classic episodes of House Hunters. The celebrity lineup includes Seth Rogen, John Mulaney, Ali Wong, JB Smoove, Chelsea Peretti, Whitney Cummings, Margaret Cho and NBA star-turned-comic, Blake Griffin.

Lifestyle

Long Island Medium: There in Spirit

Friday, February 5

Theresa Caputo has met the challenges that come with her gift of communicating with the departed for decades. Now, in light of COVID-19 with widespread mourning and isolation, the stakes are even higher as Theresa delivers messages and readings without always leaving her home. This season will feature those who couldn’t say goodbye to their loved ones, and there’s always time for a little Hollywood, with your favorite celebrities receiving virtual readings. Special celebrity readings include Rosario Dawson, Meghan Trainor, Carmen Electra, Garcelle Beauvais, Howie Dorough, Darcey and Stacey Silva, Whitney Thore and more.

Paranormal and Unexplained

Nostradamus: End of Days

Monday, February 1

This all-new eight-episode series reveals exactly how the world will end, and who will be behind it, as predicted by history’s greatest prophet, Nostradamus. Combining the infamous seer’s ancient words with paintings from a mysterious lost book bearing his name, the series decodes new prophecies and causes to the world’s demise.

The Exorcism of Roland Doee

Friday, February 5

Most of us are familiar with the film The Exorcist based on a book by the same name, but did you know the spine-chilling story is true? The Exorcism of Roland Doe uncovers a secret diary revealing shocking new details of the real exorcism case that inspired the iconic horror film. The victim of the real demonic possession was 13-year-old Roland Doe. More than 70 years ago, Doe became the unwilling participant in the most famous story of the devil inhabiting a person’s soul.

Fright Club

Tuesday, February 9

In a frighteningly friendly competition to freak each other out with the creepiest, craziest paranormal evidence ever caught on camera, Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers – Dalen Spratt, Marcus Harvey and Juwan Mass – each reveal the most mind-blowing supernatural footage they can find. They’ll speak to the terrified eyewitnesses who captured it and get insight from psychic mediums, UFOlogists, cryptozoologists and other renowned experts, before deciding on each episode’s “nightmare clip” the one that haunts your dreams and keeps you up at night!

Aliens in Alaska

Monday, February 15

Alaska is a hotbed for UFO sightings, abductions and extraterrestrial encounters. Why are these otherworldly visitors drawn to America’s last frontier? In the eight one-hour episodes, shocking new evidence and personal testimony from local witnesses shed light on the alien activity.

Mountain Monsters: By The Fire

Sunday, February 21

The AIMS team gathers around a rip-roaring campfire to watch fan-favorite episodes of Mountain Monsters. The bearded brothers add colorful commentary, swap hilarious behind-the-scenes stories and share never-before-seen footage and bloopers.

Documentaries

They Call Me Dr. Miami

Thursday, February 11

Dr. Michael Salzhauer a.k.a. Dr. Miami is the most famous plastic surgeon in America, and the first doctor to livestream graphic tummy tucks and breast augmentations on Snapchat all with the enthusiastic consent of his patients. This funny and incisive film explores how Dr. Miami balances the celebrity status he actively cultivates with his conservative Orthodox Jewish faith. In the age of relentless pursuit of social media fame, Dr. Miami has taken “getting some work done” to new extremes, making him an internet and pop culture sensation celebrated in hip hop culture and memes. Salzhauer, a devoted family man, is not immune to the pressures of social media’s looking glass and the crass and often sexist marketing that feeds the nonstop social media beast he’s now a part of.

Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story

Thursday, February 25

The Warren Miller Story chronicles the life and times of the legendary filmmaker who, through his annual ski films and national tours which began in the early 1950’s, was a driving force in the development and promotion of the ski industry in America and throughout the world.

Science and Technology

Battlebots: Bounty Hunters

Monday, February 8

In BattleBots: Bounty Hunters, robot challengers from all over America get a chance to face a BattleBots Legend, one of the most feared bots in the sport of robot combat. With a huge prize purse on offer, the challengers will fight each other to complete destruction, for only one can face the legend and claim the bounty.