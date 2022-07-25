Everything Streaming Announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

If you were in San Diego this past weekend, it’s time for you to take a deep breath and recuperate from all of the exciting announcements, sneak peeks, and surprise appearances at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con festivities. Some of the biggest brands in media made their way to Hall H to give fans an inside look as to what’s coming next. From Marvel to DC to “Lord of the Rings” to “Game of Thrones” and more, the biggest titles in genre TV and movies were on hand. Here are all of the big new announcements for what’s coming to every streaming platform.

News from Disney Plus

Disney Drops Trailer for ‘I Am Groot’

The smallest and most loveable Guardian of the Galaxy is getting his own series of animated shorts which was shown off in a new trailer at the event. The series will be streaming on Aug. 10.

Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Season 2 Coming Next Year

The animated MCU series “What If…?” which focuses on your favorite superheroes in a new light is coming back to the streaming platform in early 2023. If that wasn’t enough, a third season of the series was also confirmed as well.

‘Spiderman: Freshman Year’ Arrives in 2024

The animated prequel series for the friendly neighborhood webhead will be coming to Disney Plus in 2024, and will feature Charlie Cox back in another iteration of Matt Murdock, who he initially played in the Netflix series “Daredevil.”

First Look at New ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Series

Disney gave fans a short glimpse at the upcoming National Treasure spin-off series, replacing Nicholas Cage with an all-new female lead. While no specific release date was given, the 17-second teaser trailer says “streaming soon.”

Disney+ Debuts New Animated Series ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’

The new Marvel animated romp features a star-studded cast including Alison Brie, Jennifer Hudson, and Andy Cohen. The series is set to premiere on the streaming service sometime in 2023.

‘X-Men ‘97’ to Bring Nostalgic Series Back in Fall 2023

“X-Men: The Animated Series” was a beloved animated series that ran from 1992 to 1997 and started many fans on the path to Marvel fandom. Now over thirty years since its original premiere, the series will make its return as it begins streaming next year.

‘Marvel Zombies’ to Stream on Disney+ in 2023

Fans got a first look into the new animated series “Marvel Zombies,” a terrifying spin-off scenario that shows the Avengers as flesh-eating monsters. No release date for the series was given, but it is expected to join other Disney+ animated series in 2023.

The Man Without Fear Returns in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Fans were uncertain of Daredevil’s fate after the show ended on Netflix. But, after appearing in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” fans of the Man Without Fear finally have something to cheer for. The street-level Marvel hero is set to make a return with a new series that will be streaming on Disney+ in 2024.

Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Coming Next Spring

Based on one of the most beloved comic book storylines in recent memory, the Disney+ version of “Secret Invasion” will star Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle, Kingley Ben-Adir, and more. The highly anticipated series will make its debut in spring 2023.

News from Netflix

‘The Sandman’ Releases a Trailer

The live-action adaption of Neil Gaiman’s beloved graphic novel series “The Sandman” released a new trailer at this year’s Comic-Con, and longtime lovers of the source material were not disappointed. Fans will not have to wait long for the new series, as it makes its debut on Aug.5.

‘He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe’ Season 3 Coming to Netflix in August

He-Man continues his never-ending crusade against the evil Skeletor in the show’s third season on Netflix, streaming on Aug. 18.

Keanu Reeves Stars in Anime Adaptation of ‘BRZRKR’

The bloody new series will be animated by Japanese animation studio Production I.G who previously worked on series such as “Ghost In The Shell.” The series is already confirmed for two seasons, with no release information given just yet.

News from Paramount Plus

Auto-Bots Roll Out in ‘Transformers: EarthSpark’ This Fall

Transformers fans got a first look at the new animated iteration of the iconic characters in San Diego last weekend. The new series, “Transformers: EarthSpark,” follows a new breed of Transformers called Terrans who are adopted by a multicultural family ensuring their survival. Series debuts on Paramount+ in November 2022.

News from Prime Video

An Extended Look at ‘Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’

The wait for what might be the most expensive series in television history is almost over. At Comic-Con, Prime Video debuted an epic trailer for its “Lord of the Rings” prequel series “The Rings of Power” is almost over. , The series debuts on Sept. 2 and to whet the appetite of fans around the world, the streamer dropped a nice extended three-minute look at the series, which will hopefully tide fans over for the next month or so.

‘The Wheel Of Time’ Renewed for Third Season

Based on the iconic fantasy series by Robert Jordan, Prime Video series “The Wheel Of Time” has been renewed for a third season even before Season 2 premieres. The series follows a powerful organization of women who can channel the One Power. Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, and more star. No word on an official release date yet, but Season 1 premiered in November 2021.

News from HBO Max

Animated ‘Batwheels’ Coming to HBO Max in September

The Batmobile is finally getting the spotlight in a new animated series that will make its streaming debut on Sept. 17. Unlike the HBO Max’s “Harley Quinn,” “Batwheels” is aimed at giving kids a fun intro to the world of DC Comics.

‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’ Coming to HBO Max

The classic 1984 film “Gremlins” is coming back in the form of a new animated prequel series with original star Zach Galligan reprising his role as Billy Peltzer from the franchise’s first two films. The series will make its streaming debut on HBO Max sometime next year.

News from AMC+

New ‘Walking Dead’ Spinoff Announced for 2023

All endings bring new beginnings, and while “The Walking Dead” is set to make its exit, the story will continue with a new spin-off series set to bring back Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira as Michonne. No official title or release date has been given for the series other than that it is planned for next year. The series will be available on both AMC and AMC+.

News from Apple TV+

‘For All Mankind’ to Blast Of for Fourth Season

The popular, alternative history space series “For All Mankind” will be returning for a fourth season as the decades-spanning show moves into the 2000s. No official air date was provided, but Season 3 premiered on June 10 and is scheduled to run through Aug. 12. The streamer also did not indicate which cast members would return as aged-up versions of their characters.

‘Mythic Quest’ Continues with Third Season Fall

The hilarious, video game workplace comedy “Mythic Quest” will continue to delight fans with a third season, streaming this fall. The series follows the team behind a popular multi-player roleplaying game and stars Rob McElhenney, Ashly Burch, Danny Pudi, Jessie Ennis, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, and more.