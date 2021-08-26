Everything You Need To Know About DirecTV Stream

AT&T TV has officially become DIRECTV STREAM as of Thursday, August 26. Those of you who are having to switch over from AT&T TV, along with everyone else who may have questions: Here’s everything you need to know about the updated service before it goes live.

How Much Will DIRECTV STREAM Cost?

How Much Will DIRECTV STREAM Cost? What is the Difference between DIRECTV STREAM contract and no-contract plans?

What is the Difference between DIRECTV STREAM contract and no-contract plans? Does DIRECTV STREAM include a DVR?

Does DIRECTV STREAM include a DVR? How Many Simultaneous Streams Are Included with DIRECTV STREAM?

How Many Simultaneous Streams Are Included with DIRECTV STREAM? What Top Channels Will I Get on DIRECTV STREAM?

What Top Channels Will I Get on DIRECTV STREAM? What Sports Channels Will I Get on DIRECTV STREAM?

What Sports Channels Will I Get on DIRECTV STREAM? What Devices Can I Use With DIRECTV STREAM?

What Devices Can I Use With DIRECTV STREAM? Can Existing Customers Keep Their AT&T TV Pricing?

Can Existing Customers Keep Their AT&T TV Pricing? Do I Need to Do Anything as an Existing AT&T TV Customer?

Do I Need to Do Anything as an Existing AT&T TV Customer? How Does DIRECTV STREAM Compare to other Live TV Streaming Services?

How Much Will DIRECTV STREAM Cost?

Just like AT&T TV, DIRECTV STREAM has four tiers, with their no-contract options starting with $69.99 with their Entertainment Plan with 65+ channels. If you want regional sports including Bally Sports RSNs and YES Network, their Choice Plan begins at $84.99 (with no additional RSN Fee), which also includes HBO Max for three months. They also have Ultimate ($94.99 for 130 channels) and Premier tiers ($139.99 for 140 channels). A full list of channels on DIRECTV STREAM is below.

If you do choose the no-contract option though, the service will include a 20 Hour Cloud DVR, but you can upgrade to an Unlimited DVR for an additional $10. The service also does not include DirecTV’s Android TV streaming box, you can add one for $5 a month or use your own streaming device at no extra cost.

What is the Difference between DIRECTV STREAM contract and no-contract plans?

No Contract 2-Year Contract Entertainment 65+ Channels $69.99 $59.99 ($93*) Choice 90+ Channels $84.99 $64.99 ($110*) Ultimate 130+ Channels $94.99 $74.99 ($124*) Premier 140+ Channels $139.99 $79.99 ($135*)

Does DIRECTV STREAM include a DVR?

With their no-contract plans, you will get a 20 Hour Cloud DVR. Customers can upgrade from the 20 Hour DVR to an Unlimited DVR (previously 500 hours) for $10 a month. The recordings will last on your device for up to 90 days.

If you sign-up for a contract, you will get an Unlimited DVR included with the service.

How Many Simultaneous Streams Are Included with DIRECTV STREAM?

Both contact and no-contract AT&T TV customers will now include a near “Unlimited” Simultaneous Streams in the home. Customers can stream on up to 20 devices at the same time, as long as they are on the same Wi-Fi network. You will be able to stream on up to 3 devices at the same time on different networks.

What Top Channels Will I Get on DIRECTV STREAM?

All plans include local channels and at least 34 of the Top 35 Cable Channels from AMC Networks, A+E Networks, Discovery Disney, NBCU, WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS, Fox, and Crown Media .

On the Entertainment tier, the only Top 35 Cable channel missing is Travel Channel, which is included on Choice, Ultimate, and Premier.

These are the top cable channels on the service:

What Sports Channels Will I Get on DIRECTV STREAM?

Top Sports

Pro Sports

Unlike DirecTV satellite, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t have NFL Network, NFL RedZone, or NFL Sunday Ticket. You an stream NBA TV, MLB Network, and NHL Network depending on your tier.

Regional Sports

One of the main reasons to subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM, is that it has the widest coverage of Regional Sports Networks. It is the only Live TV Streaming Service with access to Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, MASN, Altitude, ROOT Sports Northwest, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and one of the few with Marquee Sports Network, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

College Sports

For those that want to stream their favorite college sports team, they have ACC Network, SEC Network, and Big Ten Network.

Other Sports

What Devices Can I Use With DIRECTV STREAM?

DIRECTV STREAM is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV (via Cast or Osprey box), iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Samsung Smart TV (2017+), LG Smart TV (via AirPlay), and VIZIO Smart TV (via AirPlay/Cast).

Can Existing Customers Keep Their AT&T TV Pricing?

There will be no changes to prices or plans for existing users. Whether you had DIRECTV NOW, AT&T TV NOW, or AT&T TV, you will keep your current plans and pricing.

Do I Need to Do Anything as an Existing AT&T TV Customer?

Nope. Your AT&T TV app will update to show the DIRECTV STREAM branding. Simply update it and you’ll be good to go. Even DirecTV said so in a statement: “We expect no changes for current AT&T TV subscribers other than the logo on their screens, and customers don’t need to take any action as a result of the transaction.”

Just sit back, relax, and enjoy DIRECTV STREAM.

Sign Up directv.com/stream DIRECTV STREAM DIRECTV STREAM is a live TV streaming service, which is essentially the streaming version of the DIRECTV service. The service is the new name of AT&T TV and has no-contract options. … All plans include local channels and at least 34 of the Top 35 Cable Channels from AMC, A+E, Discovery (Food Network, HGTV, TLC, Discovery, etc.), Disney (ESPN, Disney Channel, etc), NBCU (Bravo, MSNBC, NBCSN, etc.), WarnerMedia (TNT, TBS, CNN, etc.), ViacomCBS (MTV, Comedy Central, etc.), and Hallmark. They recently introduced new no-contract plans starting at $69.99 a month for their Entertainment Plan. You can upgrade to their Choice Plan, which begins at $84.99, that includes your local RSN and HBO Max for one-year. They also have have an Ultimate ($94.99 for 130 channels) and Premier ($139.99 for 140 channels). With the no contract option, you won’t pay RSN Fee. With the two-year contract option, you will save ~$10-15 a month for the first year and get some additional benefits like an DIRECTV STREAM streaming box and Unlimited DVR. However, after the first year you will see a ~$35 a month price hike and will have to pay a Regional Sports Fee of up to $8.49 a month. Sign Up $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream

How Does DIRECTV STREAM Compare to other Live TV Streaming Services?

Top Cable

Locals

Regional Sports

National Sports

Pro Sports

College Sports

Other Sports