Everything You Need to Know About the Relaunch of Disney+ and Star in Japan: Pricing, Plans, Content, Features

Disney+ Japan is relaunching on Wednesday, October 27, as it moves to the same platform as the rest of the world. It originally launched in June 2020, but was mostly a rebrand of their Disney Deluxe platform in combination with NTT Docomo.

The new launch will adds Star content to the service. Star will join the current line-up of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic, and Star Wars.

The Japan expansion is the first part of a multi-nation launch in Asia over the next few weeks, as Disney+ launches in South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

The addition of the Star brand brings thousands of hours of general entertainment, including movies and shows produced by Disney Television Studios (ABC Signature and 20th Television), FX Productions, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, and more. The addition will feature a wide range of content genres as well as exclusive originals and locally produced content tailored for the Japanese market.

“I am thrilled that we are expanding the Disney+ entertainment experience to Japanese consumers with the addition of the Star brand. Japan was the first market to launch Disney+ in North Asia and continues to be a high priority market for Disney,” said Carol Choi, President and Representative Director, The Walt Disney Company (Japan) Ltd. “Together with NTT DOCOMO INC., Disney+ has been received very well by Japanese consumers. The addition of Star on Disney+ adds unprecedented breadth and depth to our general entertainment line-up and will allow us to collaborate with top creators to introduce the best of Japanese storytelling to our consumers.”

What is the Price of Disney+ in Japan?

Disney+ will be available at a fixed monthly subscription price of ¥990 (including tax), or a subscription from the Apple App store at ¥1,000 per month (including tax). For those who subscribe through Docomo Shops and My Docomo, the new price of ¥990 per month (including tax) will be applied from November 1, 2021.

What Devices Are Compatible with Disney+ in Japan?

Disney+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

What Features Are Included on Disney+ in Japan?

Disney+ will also add new features including 4K UHD picture quality, 5.1 channel sound, support for Dolby Atmos-compatible audio equipment for greater enjoyment of content, GroupWatch for watching content together with up to seven people whether in the same room or apart, and stronger parental controls such as Kids Profile and Profile PINs to ensure the service remains suitable for audiences of all ages.

What Movies & Shows Are Available on Disney+ in Japan?

The addition of Star content to Disney+ in Japan will bring an even wider range of movies and shows to the streamer, including new movie releases like the Academy Award®-winning Nomadland; movie hits like Pretty Woman, Titanic, The Devil Wears Prada, and Deadpool; widely anticipated Star originals Only Murders in the Building, starring Selena Gomez, and popular movie spin-off Love, Victor; exciting new productions such as the first television series based on one of the greatest science-fiction horror classics ever made: Alien; and one of the most sweeping, sophisticated adult series — a retelling of James Clavell’s beloved epic saga, Shōgun. Star will also feature popular overseas dramas Glee, 24, The Walking Dead, and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic brands will continue with a full line-up of exclusive Disney+ Originals content and specials available for unlimited viewing including Monsters at Work, Loki, Star Wars: Visions, and Secrets of the Whales. In November, Marvel Studios’ newest drama Hawkeye, and the all-new adventure comedy, Home Sweet Home Alone, will join the service. In December, the long-awaited Mandalorian spin-off series, The Book of Boba Fett, will premiere.