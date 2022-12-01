Everything You Need to Know About DIVABoxOffice.tv, the New LGBTQI+ Streaming Service

There will soon be a new place for audiences to access the very best in LGBTQI+ programming. A new joint venture between DIVA Media Group and Tello Films founder Christin Baker has produced DIVABoxOffice.tv, a new subscription video-on-demand (SVOD)/transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) platform. The service officially launches today, Thursday, Dec. 1.

What Can You Watch on DIVABoxOffice.tv?

DIVABoxOffice.tv will offer a lineup of programming for, by, and about LGBTQI+ women and non-binary people. The service will launch with the premieres of the Christmas film “Merry & Gay,” starring Dia Frampton (“I Hate New Years,” runner-up in the inaugural season of “The Voice,” and lead singer of the band Meg & Dia) and Andi René Christensen (“Bel-Air,” “Hacks”), the first non-binary actor to be the lead in a holiday romcom; the limited horror series “Scare B&B” (six episodes in the first quarter); and a library of more than 100 contemporary LGBTQI+ feature films, shorts, and other programming.

Production plans call for DIVABoxOffice.tv to produce four original films or series per year, as well as aggressively acquire original programming from other queer filmmakers, so there will be plenty more content coming to the service soon.

How Much Does DIVABoxOffice.tv Cost?

A subscription to DIVABoxOffice.tv is $6.99 per month, or $59.99 for an annual plan, which features ad-free streaming. The platform also features a TVOD element, where customers can purchase movies for keeps just like Prime Video. Customers can purchase the first movie available on the service, “Merry and Gay” for $14.99.

Where Can You Stream DIVABoxOffice.tv?

So far, the service has only been confirmed to be available for customers in the United States. Since Diva Media Group is based un the United Kingdom, however, it is reasonable to assume that the service will be available there on, or shortly after, Dec. 1.

Can You Get DIVABoxOffice.tv For Free?

Yes! DIVABoxOffice.tv offers a three-day free trial to its service for new customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream DIVABoxOffice.tv?

DIVABoxOffice.tv will be available on most major streaming devices and platforms, including iTunes, Google Play, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV devices.

What Other LGBTQI+ Services Are Available?

If you’re searching for even more LGBTQI+ content now available, there are several other streaming services for you to investigate. Dekkoo offers hundreds of hours of content specifically geared toward gay men, including originals and movies. The service costs $9.99 per month after a three-day trial.

WOW Presents+ is also a good option for LGBTQI+ content. For $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, users can access multiple “RuPaul’s Drag Race” franchises, “Painted with Raven,” “Werq The World,” “UNHhhh,” and hundreds of other World of Wonder originals, documentaries, specials, and LGBTQ+ programming.