Everything You Need to Know About HBO Max in Latin America: Pricing, Plans, Content, Features, Parental Controls
HBO Max is heading south — going live on Tuesday, June 29, in 39 nations in Latin America and the Caribbean.
New subscribers will gain access to all the movies and television shows available to North American audiences, all in addition to region-exclusive content including “Pop Divas”, “The Cut”, “Las Bravas”, and more.
Latin American viewers will also have access to the customization and parental control features that were added to the North American platform from Day One.
How Much Does HBO Max Cost?
HBO Max will offer two subscription plans for these regions, starting from about US$3 per month, though they will differ by nation. You can save even more if you pre-pay quarterly or annually.
-
The Standard Plan offers families access to 3 simultaneous users, 5 personalized profiles, content downloads, and video in high definition with some titles in 4K, across all supported devices.
-
The Mobile Plan offers access to the same content catalog, but has been designed for an individual experience with a single, standard definition stream on supported smartphones and tablets, with optimized image quality.
An example of the rates for HBO Max in some Latin American nations is listed below:
|Country
|Standard
|Mobile
|Argentina
|ARS 529/month
|ARS 359/month
|Brazil
|R$ 28,00/month
|R$ 19,97/month
|Chile
|CLP 6.900/month
|CLP 4.900/month
|Colombia
|COP 19.900/month
|COP 13.900/month
|Mexico
|MXN 149/month
|MXN 99/month
HBO Max will also be distributed through AT&T Mexico, DirecTV Latin America, Sky Brasil, and Grupo América Móvil.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals, and access to every Warner Bros. film on HBO Max on the same day that it hits theaters.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”
What Can You Watch on HBO Max?
On Launch Day, LATAM and Caribbean viewers will have access to similar library of programming, including shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “Batwoman”, and more.
They will also have access to HBO series like “Succession”, “Game of Thrones”, “Westworld”, “Watchmen”, and more.
In addition, they will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers like “The Flight Attendant”, “Raised By Wolves”, as well as the upcoming reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl”.
Region-specific content will be available, including “Pop Divas”, “The Cut”, “Las Bravas”, and more.
Finally, HBO Max will be the home in Brazil and Mexico for UEFA Champions League matches through 2024.
What Devices Support HBO Max?
In Latin America and the Caribbean, HBO Max can be viewed across major platforms including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox, PS4, iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
What Features Are Available?
HBO Max will allow you up to 5 profiles and lets you choose a unique color for each one. On the Standard Plan, HBO Max allows you to stream up to three different devices at the same time. On the Mobile Plan, you’ll get a single stream.
For kids, you can create specific profiles. They will limit the content that the child sees, but also will disallow playback of certain types of shows and movies by rating.
To activate, you will set a PIN, which will allow you to unlock or change the restrictions.
Can You Download Content For Offline Viewing?
HBO Max allows you to download your favorite shows and movies to tablet and mobile devices. You will have to refresh content every 30 days.
Where Is HBO Max Available?
HBO Max is launching on June 29 in 39 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including:
- Anguilla
- Antigua
- Argentina
- Aruba
- British Virgin Islands
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Belize
- Bolivia
- Brazil
- Cayman Islands
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Curacao
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- Grenada
- Guatemala
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Jamaica
- Mexico
- Montserrat
- Nicaragua
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- St. Kitts and Nevis
- St. Lucia
- St. Vincent
- Suriname
- Trinidad & Tobago
- Turks and Caicos
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
