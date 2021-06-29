Everything You Need to Know About HBO Max in Latin America: Pricing, Plans, Content, Features, Parental Controls

HBO Max is heading south — going live on Tuesday, June 29, in 39 nations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

New subscribers will gain access to all the movies and television shows available to North American audiences, all in addition to region-exclusive content including “Pop Divas”, “The Cut”, “Las Bravas”, and more.

Latin American viewers will also have access to the customization and parental control features that were added to the North American platform from Day One.

How Much Does HBO Max Cost?

HBO Max will offer two subscription plans for these regions, starting from about US$3 per month, though they will differ by nation. You can save even more if you pre-pay quarterly or annually.

The Standard Plan offers families access to 3 simultaneous users, 5 personalized profiles, content downloads, and video in high definition with some titles in 4K, across all supported devices.

The Mobile Plan offers access to the same content catalog, but has been designed for an individual experience with a single, standard definition stream on supported smartphones and tablets, with optimized image quality.

An example of the rates for HBO Max in some Latin American nations is listed below:

Country Standard Mobile Argentina ARS 529/month ARS 359/month Brazil R$ 28,00/month R$ 19,97/month Chile CLP 6.900/month CLP 4.900/month Colombia COP 19.900/month COP 13.900/month Mexico MXN 149/month MXN 99/month

HBO Max will also be distributed through AT&T Mexico, DirecTV Latin America, Sky Brasil, and Grupo América Móvil.

What Can You Watch on HBO Max?

On Launch Day, LATAM and Caribbean viewers will have access to similar library of programming, including shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “Batwoman”, and more.

They will also have access to HBO series like “Succession”, “Game of Thrones”, “Westworld”, “Watchmen”, and more.

In addition, they will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers like “The Flight Attendant”, “Raised By Wolves”, as well as the upcoming reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl”.

Region-specific content will be available, including “Pop Divas”, “The Cut”, “Las Bravas”, and more.

Finally, HBO Max will be the home in Brazil and Mexico for UEFA Champions League matches through 2024.

What Devices Support HBO Max?

In Latin America and the Caribbean, HBO Max can be viewed across major platforms including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox, PS4, iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

What Features Are Available?

HBO Max will allow you up to 5 profiles and lets you choose a unique color for each one. On the Standard Plan, HBO Max allows you to stream up to three different devices at the same time. On the Mobile Plan, you’ll get a single stream.

For kids, you can create specific profiles. They will limit the content that the child sees, but also will disallow playback of certain types of shows and movies by rating.

To activate, you will set a PIN, which will allow you to unlock or change the restrictions.

Can You Download Content For Offline Viewing?

HBO Max allows you to download your favorite shows and movies to tablet and mobile devices. You will have to refresh content every 30 days.

Where Is HBO Max Available?

HBO Max is launching on June 29 in 39 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including:

Anguilla

Antigua

Argentina

Aruba

British Virgin Islands

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Bolivia

Brazil

Cayman Islands

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Curacao

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Grenada

Guatemala

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Jamaica

Mexico

Montserrat

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent

Suriname

Trinidad & Tobago

Turks and Caicos

Uruguay

Venezuela

