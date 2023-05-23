Everything You Need to Know About Max When Service Launches on May 23

It’s finally here! After what seemed like a tortuous six weeks of waiting following the official announcement of its launch date in April, Warner Bros. Discovery is rolling out its new streaming platform Max on Tuesday, May 23.

Customers of HBO Max and discovery+ might be understandably confused about what this means for them, considering it’s not every day that two streaming services essentially merge into one. If you’ve got questions about the launch of Max, we’ve got answers, and we’ll make sure you have all the information you need to enjoy WBD’s new streamer to the fullest!

What is Max?

Max is the new streaming product from Warner Bros. Discovery, which has been in the planning stages for over a year. It takes all of the content currently available on HBO Max, including original TV shows and hit movies, and combines it with most of the unscripted library of discovery+.

The service will launch with a big lineup of new content, including titles like “How to Create a Sex Scandal,” and the newest DC Comics blockbuster “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” WBD plans to keep the originals coming, and new shows like the “Harry Potter” TV reboot and more will head exclusively to Max in the coming years.

How Much Will Max Cost?

Max will retain the pricing structure of HBO Max, but users will see a new plan added to their choices as well. Max will offer three plans in total:

Max Ad-lite: This plan costs $9.99 per month, and includes full access to Max’s library. It offers a maximum of 4-5 minutes of ads per hour of content, though most users will see less than that on average.

This plan costs $9.99 per month, and includes full access to Max’s library. It offers a maximum of 4-5 minutes of ads per hour of content, though most users will see less than that on average. Max Ad-free: This plan costs $15.99 per month, and offers completely ad-free streaming during playback.

This plan costs $15.99 per month, and offers completely ad-free streaming during playback. Max Ultimate Ad-free: This is the newest pricing option from Max. It also has ad-free streaming and allows users to up to 100 downloads and four concurrent streams all with 4K/HDR with Dolby Atmos quality for $19.99 per month. This is the only Max plan that will offer 4K streaming.

Does Max Come with a Free Trial?

Much like with HBO Max, Max will not offer new users a free trial of its own. However, new customers can access a seven-day free trial of Max by signing up through third-party providers Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Check below for step-by-step instructions.

How to Get a Seven-Day Free Trial to Max with Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, follow these step-by-step instructions to get your own Seven-Day free trial.

Click here to activate the offer.

Click “Get Started.”

Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.

Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.

How to Get a Seven-Day Free Trial to Max with Hulu

Hulu also offers users an HBO Max add-on, which comes with its own seven-day free trial. You must be a current Hulu subscriber who has never signed up for HBO Max in the past to activate the offer.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

Will Users Need to Do Anything to Get New Max App?

Most current HBO Max customers will see its app transform automatically into Max, without having to do anything. For other users who watch the service on certain devices, automatic prompts will pop up when they open the HBO Max app, which will direct them to start downloading the new app. Either way, the process will be very easy for users to navigate.

Will User Data, Watch Histories Migrate to Max Automatically?

Yes! WBD executives have confirmed that user profiles, watch histories, watch rails, and billing will be seamlessly transitioned onto the new platform, without customers having to take any action.

Is discovery+ Still Available as a Standalone Option?

It sure is! The original plan for Max called for discovery+ to be fully integrated, and to disappear entirely as a standalone product when the new service launched. However, WBD representatives confirmed in February that the company would keep discovery+ as its own service, retaining the same pricing structure for users who wanted to stick with it, but did not want to upgrade to Max.

Will Max Still Get Same-Day Episodes of HBO Shows?

One of the most popular features of HBO Max was the fact that it released new episodes of prestige shows airing on linear HBO to streaming at the same time. This will continue, as Max will keep airing episodes of HBO programs on the same date and at the same hour as they appear on TV.

Will Max Have Live News, Sports?

Because WBD owns CNN, TNT, and TBS, there was plenty of speculation that its new streamer would integrate more live content from those channels in the news and sports categories. The company shot down those hopes in April, noting that Max would not come with more live sports or news upon launch. However, executives have repeatedly stated that those segments could be integrated onto the platform later, once it is on firmer footing.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Max?

Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.