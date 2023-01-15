Everything You Need to Know About Premier Streaming Network; Price, Content, Devices and More

Combat sports fans, rejoice! There’s a new streaming service dedicated to the sports you love. Premier Streaming Network (PSN) will offer pro wrestling, combat sports and entertainment live events and libraries, traditional sporting events, documentaries, and original content series.

The service launches Sunday, Jan. 15, which will also kick off what the service is calling “Premier Week.” Beginning on Jan. 15 and running through Jan. 22, viewers will get their first look at PSN including access to the 2022 Great Lakes Championship Wrestling’s Blizzard Brawl, The Wrestling Showcase, as well as special collections, podcast content, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about the service so you can sign up and start streaming today!

There will be two price tiers of PSN. The first will be free and includes on-demand content as well as live wrestling and combat sports, accompanied by ads. The company has not yet announced a complete programming lineup for its free, ad-supported tier.

The second tier is called the Premier+ plan, which costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. This plan offers users over 2,000 hours of content including wrestling libraries from Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), ECWA, WrestlePro, WrestlePro Alaska, Great Lakes Championship Wrestling, World 1 Wrestling, and Frontline Pro Wrestling, with more events and promotions being added throughout the year. In addition, Premier+ members will see PSN original programming like ‘Spotlight Series with Josh Shernoff,’ and ‘The Wrestling Hour’ with Adam Barnard, sports shows from Chop Sports, and podcasts like ‘The Undisputed Podcast with Bobby Fish,’ and ‘The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast.’

PSN will also play host to pay-per-view events. The company has not yet announced if it will have a regular price structure for pay-per-view events or if they will all be priced differently.

PSN does not currently offer a free trial to its Premier+ plan.

Head over to Premierstreamingnetwork.com and choose the plan that’s right for you!

PSN won’t have access to events from AEW, WWE, or Impact Wrestling. However, the service will carry content from Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), ECWA, WrestlePro, WrestlePro Alaska, Great Lakes Championship Wrestling, World 1 Wrestling, Frontline Pro Wrestling, with more events and promotions being added throughout the year. The service most recently announced it had added the U.K. promotion One Pro Wrestling to its lineup.

Premier Streaming Network will be available on a full suite of platforms and devices including Web, iOS and Android mobile web and desktop, Chromecast, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and many Smart TVs.

Not at launch, but PSN will be building on its functionality all year long, so keep checking back with the service for updates on a potential mobile app.

U.S. customers looking for even more in the way of wrestling and combat sports should check out DAZN. DAZN is a live sports subscription streaming service that offers 80+ fights a year from Matchroom USA, Bellator, Golden Boy Promotions, World Boxing Super Series, and Combate Americas. DAZN is also the international streaming home of Impact Wrestling. A monthly subscription to DAZN is $9.99.

FITE is another excellent option for combat sports fans. The service carries MMA, professional wrestling, boxing, Muay Thai, and traditional martial arts, among other combat sports. It streams 1,000+ live pay-per-view events from 200+ promotions. It also has subscription packages, and thousands of hours of live, VOD, and free programs. A subscription to FITE costs $4.99 per month.

WWE fans should check out Peacock for access to WWE’s monthly premium events, as well as its vast archives. For next-day streams of “Monday Night Raw” as well as “Friday Night Smackdown,” viewers should consider a Hulu subscription.