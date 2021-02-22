Everything You Need to Know About ‘Star’, The Latest Addition to Disney Plus

Star is officially live. This general entertainment content brand is an add-on to the Disney+ streaming service in the following international markets: Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore.

The exciting new branch will add all Disney-owned content from ABC, Hulu, FX, and Freeform, as well as television and movies from Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios, 20th Television, and more. Examples include “Big Sky,” “High Fidelity,” “American Horror Stories,” and “Solar Opposites.”

Star will also contain some original content, depending on the country. In Spain, for example, this will include the romantic comedy miniseries Besos al aire (2021), and Summer of Soul (2021), a film documenting the untelevised 1969 Harlem music festival that took place the same year as Woodstock.

How Much Does Star Cost?

Star is included in your Disney Plus subscription at no additional charge. However, starting today a price increase took effect in countries that added Star content. In most countries it was ~2€ increase, a full list is below.

Country Monthly Yearly Monthly (New) Yearly (New) Canada $8.99 CAD $89.99 CAD $10.99 CAD $109.99 CAD Australia $8.99 AUD $89.99 AUD $10.99 AUD $109.99 AUD New Zealand $9.99 NZD $99.99 NZD $11.99 NZD $119.99 NZD Europe 6.99€ 69.99€ 8.99€ 89.99€ UK 5.99£ 59.99£ 7.99£ 79.99£ Switzerland 9.9 CHF 99 CHF 11.9 CHF 119 CHF Norway 69 kr NOK 689 kr NOK 89 kr NOK 889 kr NOK Sweden 69 kr NOK 689 kr NOK 89 kr SEK 889 kr SEK Denmark 59 kr NOK 589 kr NOK 79 kr DKK 789 kr DKK

What Can You Watch on Star?

Joining the TV shows already included with a Disney+, Star includes dozens of additional shows. This means access to their large catalog of on demand TV and movies:

Over 1,300 titles available at launch, with nearly 2,000 unique titles to follow by the end of its first year. This includes “Desperate Housewives,” “American Dad,” “Scrubs,” “Prison Break,” “Ugly Betty,” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” with more to come. The same goes for movies; besides anything already on Disney+, Star also adds hundreds of new movies to their listing. Joining the roster are “Commando,” “Deadpool 2,” “Hitchcock,” “Idiocracy,” “Independence Day,” and many, many more.

Each market has slightly different content.

What Devices Support Star?

At launch, Star can be viewed across major platforms, same as Disney+. This includes Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox, PS4 & PS5, iPhone/iPad, Android, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

What Features will be Available on Star?

Each Star account will include up to seven user profiles and simultaneous streaming on up to four devices.

Star will include additional parental controls to help incorporate its new 18+ content. Users may set limits for profiles in the app based on content ratings, using a password PIN to prevent access to adult accounts.

Unlike the base Disney+, Star includes 18+ programming. Users can set limits for profiles in the app based on content ratings, using a password PIN to prevent access to the adult accounts. You can also create a profile set to Kids Mode which automatically locks the account to just child-friendly content, using a new interface of shows and movies recommended for your kids.

Star subscribers have the same access to unlimited downloads of shows and movies as Disney+. Users may download content for offline viewing on up to 10 mobile or tablet devices. The only limit on downloads is the storage space available on your device.

Does Star Support 4K?

Some programming on Star will support 4K. While a selection of episodes and specials may offer it, the resolution of the full catalog will vary. The same goes for stereo vs. surround sound; support will depend on the media you’re viewing.

Where is Star Available?

Star is an additional channel offered on Disney+ to select countries listed below. The exception is Latin America, where a separate Star+ streaming service will be launched in June. Star will not be made available in the United States.