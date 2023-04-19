Everything You Need to Know About the Final Season of ‘Succession’ on HBO Max

“Succession” has been one of the cornerstones of HBO Max’s programming ever since its premiere in 2018. The series is a dark, almost tragic comedy that shows more than anything the upper class don’t have any better handle on reality than the rest of us.

The series centers on the Roy family, whose patriarch Logan has built a highly successful global media and entertainment conglomerate. But when it comes time for Logan to choose who will succeed him at the head of the company when he dies, he must face the reality that none of his children may have what it takes to follow in his footsteps.

The show’s fourth and final season is currently airing on HBO and HBO Max on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. After Sunday’s most recent episode, that means that there are only six episodes left, not just for Season 4, but for the entire run of “Succession.”

What’s Happening in This Season of ‘Succession?’

The initial premise of the season centered around a possible sale of Waystar RoyCo, the Roy family’s company. Lukas Matsson, the CEO of a giant multinational streaming company, has made a tempting offer that Logan Roy wants to accept. Some of his children and lackeys have their own reasons for opposing the deal, and hatch schemes to derail it.

But that all took a back seat after the third episode of Season 4, titled “Connor’s Wedding.” Connor Roy, Logan’s only child from his first marriage, remains mostly on the sidelines while his half-siblings squabble it out to be named their father’s successor. But when they convene for his nuptials, they receive the news they have all been simultaneously waiting for and dreading: their father has died.

That has turned the rest of the season into a race against time for Roman, Shiv, Kendall, and Logan’s various corporate underlings. What will become of Waystar RoyCo now?

What’s the Best Way to Watch ‘Succession?’

If you’re a cord cutter, there’s still a fantastic way to watch every episode of “Succession” as soon as it’s released on linear HBO. HBO Max streams each episode of the series for on-demand streaming promptly at 9 p.m. ET, the same time it airs on the premium cable channel, so you won’t have to worry about spoilers on social media.

HBO Max offers a ton of other high-quality original programming, including series like “The White Lotus,” “House of the Dragon,” “The Last of Us,” and much more. The service will relaunch under the name “Max” on May 23, when it will add a great deal of new content that was formerly only available on discovery+.

If you sign up for an HBO Max account now, you’ll be able to lock in your subscription price (there will be no increase when Max launches), and keep the features of your current account for six months after the May 23 roll out.

You can choose a plan with limited ads for $9.99 per month, or choose to go ad-free for $15.99 per month and gain the ability to download and watch up to 30 titles offline.

Does HBO Max Have Past Seasons of ‘Succession?’

It sure does! If you’ve never started “Succession,” or if you paused partway through a season and have no idea what’s currently going on in new episodes, you can watch Seasons 1-3 of the show on-demand at any time on HBO Max.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Succession’ on HBO Max?

HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.