Disney+ Is Now Available in Korea and Taiwan: Pricing, Plans, Content, Features

Disney+ just launched in Korea and Taiwan, notably on Disney+ Day (at least in their time zone), the second birthday of the streaming service. The South Korea and Taiwan expansion is the first part of a multi-nation launch in Asia over the past few weeks, as Disney+ re-launched in Japan at the end of October, while it will launch in Hong Kong on November 16th.

The launches will include Star content in each of those markets, meaning the service meaning thousands of hours of general entertainment, including movies and shows produced by Disney Television Studios (ABC Signature and 20th Television), FX Networks, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, and more. Star will be included in the current line-up of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic, and Star Wars.

The addition will feature a wide range of content genres as well as exclusive originals and locally produced content tailored for the Korean market. 7 titles have already been announced: “Moving,” “Grid,” “Snowdrop,” “Rookies,” “Sixth Sense Kiss,” “Blackpink: The Movie,” and a spinoff of the popular show “Running Man.”

“I think the first [reason Korean content is a part of Disney’s strategy] is a global appeal,” said Jay Trinidad, general manager of the direct-to-consumer division in the Asia-Pacific region at Disney (via The Korea Herald), “I don’t think we need to talk about this too much. For us, it’s very interesting that Korean content obviously appeals in Korea, but it appeals very broadly across the Asia Pacific, especially in Southeast Asia, and it appeals globally.”

What is the Price of Disney+ in Korea and Taiwan?

In South Korea, local customers will pay KRW 9,900 (about $8.49 US) per month for access to the service. A yearly package will also be available for KRW 99,000 (about $84.92 US). In Taiwan, it is price at NT$270 (about $9.71) or NT$2790 (about $100) per year.

What Devices Are Compatible with Disney+ in Korea and Taiwan?

Disney+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire Tablets, Android mobile devices and Android TVs, Hisense Smart TVs (VIDAA), LG Smart TVs running webOS v. 3.0 (2016 model) and higher, Panasonic (4K VIERA models from 2017 or later), Samsung (Tizen models from 2016 or later), Toshiba (Regza), Amazon Fire TV (Fire OS 5.0 or higher), Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, Chromecast (including Chromecast built-in devices), Playstation (PS4 & PS5), Xbox (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S), and Web Browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari).

What Features Are Included on Disney+ in Korea and Taiwan?

Disney+ will also add new features including 4K UHD picture quality, 5.1 channel sound, support for Dolby Atmos-compatible audio equipment for greater enjoyment of content, GroupWatch for watching content together with up to seven people whether in the same room or apart, and stronger parental controls such as Kids Profile and Profile PINs to ensure the service remains suitable for audiences of all ages.

What Movies & Shows Are Available on Disney+ in Korea and Taiwan?

Some of the titles Disney is touting include new movie releases like the Academy Award®-nominated The Martian; movie hits like Titanic, Ford v Ferrari, Home Alone, Maze Runner: The Death Cure, and Incredibles 2. The addition of Star content to Disney+ in Korea will bring an even wider range of movies and shows to the streamer.

Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic brands will continue with a full line-up of exclusive Disney+ Originals content and specials available for unlimited viewing including Loki, Star Wars: Visions, and Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. In November, Marvel Studios’ newest drama Hawkeye, and the all-new adventure comedy, Home Sweet Home Alone, will join the service. In December, the long-awaited Mandalorian spin-off series, The Book of Boba Fett, will premiere.