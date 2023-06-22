 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Evil Dead Rise’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

The dead are back, and they’re pissed off. “Evil Dead Rise,” which was originally intended to be a streaming exclusive, will make its long-anticipated debut on Max on Friday, June 23. The movie tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons who they must somehow send back to Hell. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max.

How to Watch 'Evil Dead Rise'

About 'Evil Dead Rise'

Beth and Ellie haven’t spoken in a long time, but their relationship thaws when Beth learns she is pregnant and decides to visit her sister. An earthquake uncovers a secret chamber in the basement parking lot of Beth’s building, and her children unwittingly stumble upon certain religious artifacts that viewers will know immediately.

Power in the building goes out, and soon the inhabitants begin to feel pursued by unseen forces. As the Dead begin to rise again, Beth and Ellie are locked in a desperate struggle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable. Ash Williams may not be the one tangoing with the Dead these days, but they’re as destructive as they ever were, and their attitudes have not improved.

What devices can you use to stream 'Evil Dead Rise'?

You can watch Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Get a Free Trial of Max

Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Click “Get Started.”
  • Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.

2. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Click “Sign-Up Now.”
  • Create Your Account.
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile.
  • Click “Account.”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
  • Add Max Free Trial.

'Evil Dead Rise' Trailer

